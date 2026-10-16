Azerbaijan, Bangladesh Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed bilateral cooperation with Bangladesh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

On October 16, Bayramov met with Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The sides welcomed the successful outcomes of the 7th CICA Summit and discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations.

They emphasized the importance of political dialogue and mutual visits between the two countries and explored opportunities to expand bilateral ties in various areas. The sides also highlighted the significance of an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements.

The meeting addressed opportunities to develop cooperation in energy, education, humanitarian affairs and other fields, make effective use of existing opportunities, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

The sides also emphasized the importance of cooperation and mutual support within the United Nations. They welcomed the meeting held with the President of the UN General Assembly, who is Bangladesh's foreign minister, and noted the importance of continuing joint efforts on multilateral platforms.

Cooperation opportunities related to the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which Azerbaijan is scheduled to host next year, were also discussed.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement, including through its Parliamentary Network and Youth Organization. He highlighted the need to further develop interparliamentary ties and contacts among young people through these mechanisms.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.