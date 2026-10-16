Kyrgyzstan, Armenia Hold Talks On Cooperation In AI
According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the talks took place as part of Sadyr Japarov's official visit to Armenia.
The sides explored opportunities for cooperation in the economy, investment, transport, agriculture, information technology, education and tourism.
Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in information technology and exploring an initiative to establish a joint venture in artificial intelligence.
The Armenian president noted the high level of political relations between the two countries and emphasized the importance of regular contacts at various levels and mutual support within international organizations.
In turn, Sadyr Japarov stated that his visit marked the first official visit by a Kyrgyz president to Armenia. He expressed confidence that the visit would give fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations.
The sides also discussed strengthening political dialogue, expanding interregional ties and enhancing cooperation in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and the preservation of mountain ecosystems.
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