Payday HCM Launches The Payday Standard, A Free CPA Referral Program For Accounting Firms Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The free CPA referral program from Payday HCM takes client payroll questions off accounting firms' desks, puts year-end payroll records in their hands the first week of January, gives every referred client 10 percent off their first year, and pays the firm for each client it refers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting firms that want a smoother busy season and clients who are well looked after now have a payroll partner program built around them. Payday HCM, the payroll, HR and benefits provider founded by a CPA in 1985, today launched The Payday Standard, a free CPA referral program for accounting firms. Membership carries no minimum, no term and no commitment, and the program is open to CPA firms and accounting practices nationwide.

Payroll for small businesses rarely stays with the payroll provider. It reaches the accountant as a client's question in the middle of tax season, or as year-end records chased through January. The Payday Standard sends that work to a named Payday rep, so the accountant stays the advisor and the client is looked after.

“Accountants already know our paperwork, because it crosses their desks every tax season,” said Andrew Siegel, CEO and Founder of Payday HCM.“The Standard gives that relationship a name and a process. The client's payroll questions go to a person at Payday they can reach by name, and the firm stays their accountant.”

A dedicated Payday rep for every member firm

Each member firm is assigned its own Payday rep when it joins, and it keeps that rep. The rep has a direct line and takes the payroll questions clients would otherwise bring to their accountant, so those questions stop landing on the firm's desk in the busiest months of the year. Clients and member firms receive a guaranteed reply within 90 minutes to inquiries received during business hours, by phone or email.

What member firms receive



Payroll records and filings for referred clients, ready in the first week of January, provided the client makes no changes after its last payroll of the year.

The Standard Book, Payday's annual master tax guide, sent to every member firm when the new edition is published each November.

New clients: when a Payday client asks for an accountant, Payday points them to member firms. A referral payment for each client a firm introduces, set by that client's headcount.

The benefits apply from the day a firm joins, whether or not it ever makes a referral.

What referred clients receive



10 percent off their first year of payroll with Payday, a discount available only through a member firm.

One point of contact from the first conversation through contracting, onboarding and every payroll after. Payroll run in the United States by a team of 50 payroll, HR and benefits specialists.



How the program works

An accounting firm completes the form on the program page in about two minutes, and the firm's Payday rep calls within one business day.A referral takes two lines, the client's name and phone number, sent to the firm's rep by email. Payday contacts the client the same day and keeps the firm informed at every step, subject to client confidentiality.The client remains the firm's client. The relationship, the tax work, the advisory work and the year-end work all stay with the accounting firm, and Payday runs payroll.

“An accountant puts their name on every referral,” said Siegel.“Everything in the Standard is built so the firm is glad it made one: a named person for the client, the firm kept informed, and the January records on time.”

What member firms can expect

Payroll questions go to the firm's Payday rep instead of the partner's inbox. January opens with year-end records in hand, and the firm spends the season on the work only it can do. Referred clients start with a discount only their accountant could give them, and new clients reach member firms through Payday's own client base. The program serves small businesses and growing companies in every industry Payday supports, and accounting firms of any size can join, from solo CPA practices to multi-partner firms.

How to join

Firms can join through the program page, by calling (888) 272-9329 or by emailing..., and the firm's Payday rep enrolls it from there.

About Payday HCM

Founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1985 by a CPA, Payday HCM provides payroll, HR and benefits services to businesses nationwide, with offices in four states and a team of 50 payroll, HR and benefits specialists. Its clients give it a Net Promoter Score of 87. Payday HCM is an isolved Network Partner. Learn more at paydayhcm.com.

Media contact

Payday HCM

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(888) 272-9329