Point Predictive Releases Predictor Agentstm, A Deep Intelligence AI To Protect Lenders From Fraud Attacks That Become Headline Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lenders can now use conversational prompts to query a proprietary risk data moat built from more than 340 million loan applications and more than 600 billion attributes to identify“headline” portfolio risk, spot emerging patterns of fraud across the industry and run Agentic Forensic Fraud Reviews on any or all loan files

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive today launched Predictor AgentsTM, a Deep Intelligence AI fraud tool that gives lenders three new ways to manage fraud before funding and during servicing, covering the applications they receive and, for auto lenders, the dealers who send them.

Predictor Agents draw on data from more than 650 consortium lenders, including more than 340 million applications and $6.0 trillion in risk-assessed loans.

Predictor Agents warn lenders about fraud schemes before they can damage a lender's reputation, let executives query the application histories, loan performance, negative files and fraud patterns across the entire consortium to optimize portfolio and dealer management, and turn a forensic fraud review that once took up to an hour into one that takes seconds.

Lenders using Predictor Agents get three immediate benefits:



Detecting fraud rings before they make headline news

Plain-language answers on loan performance, negative files, fraud trends and dealer risk Agentic Forensic Fraud Reviews in seconds



Banks, credit unions and finance companies can use the solution to automate the identification of fraud rings and fraud patterns across the industry, deeply research their dealers' activity across the consortium and supercharge their manual fraud review teams to cover more loans.

Exposing Fraud Rings That Become Headline Risk

The losses that hurt most are often the ones that end up in the news. A dealer pushing falsified paystubs through dozens of deals, a ring of synthetic identities building credit for a bust-out, or a straw borrower scheme spread across several lenders can cost millions and draw attention from regulators and reporters.

Predictor Agents review every consortium application in real time for identity, income, employment, dealer risk, straw borrowing, credit washing and bust-out activity. When they find applications from a single lender or from multiple consortium members that should be unrelated but are tied together by a common thread (such as phone number, employer, address or dealer), they flag the pattern so the lender can act before the money goes out.

“The fraud that ends up in a headline usually leaves a trail months earlier,” said Frank McKenna, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Point Predictive.“Predictor Agents show the underwriter that trail while the pattern is still developing, not after the losses pile up.”

Managing the Portfolio with Direct Access to the Consortium

Scores and alerts describe one application at a time. Predictor Agents give risk and fraud teams direct access to query data repository intelligence, which covers application histories, loan performance, negative files and fraud patterns from more than 650 lenders, along with their own contributed loans. Teams can ask questions about their whole portfolio in plain language and get answers immediately so they can take action.

A chief lending officer can use Predictor Agents to tune underwriting strategies and rules to better target early payment default risk. For example, the executive can ask which parts of the book are producing loans that default in the first six to 12 months, then tighten rules on those segments without slowing down good borrowers.

Auto lenders can also research dealer activity in depth to make more informed decisions on how to manage each dealer. An analyst can ask how a dealer's applications perform across the entire consortium and whether the same employers, phone numbers or addresses keep appearing, then decide whether to add reviews, change terms or grow the relationship.

Benchmarking is built in as well. A credit union can compare its early payment default and fraud rates against a similar cohort of consortium lenders to see where its members' loans perform better or worse than the market, and where the gap is widest.

Agentic Forensic Fraud Reviews to Scale Staff

A full manual forensic review of one loan file can take an experienced analyst 20 minutes to an hour. Agentic Forensic Fraud Reviews from Predictor Agents produce the same kind of report in seconds, giving a small fraud team the reach of a much larger one.

Behind each review are the Predictor Agents, specialists trained by the Point Predictive fraud team on trillions in risk-assessed loans. Each agent applies what the team has learned from those loans to its own area, such as identity, income and employment, dealer risk, straw borrowing, credit washing and bust-out activity.

Every report lays out the agents' findings by review area, the supporting evidence and what to do next. If a file needs a closer look, the report spells out what to verify before funding, and if the file checks out, it explains why the loan can move ahead.

“Lenders have always managed risk with only the data inside their own walls,” said Tim Grace, Co-Founder and CEO of Point Predictive.“Predictor Agents put the largest fraud consortium in the world behind this new class of Deep Intelligence AI we have created, and this will transform how fraud is managed across the industry. We're proud to launch this groundbreaking new fraud management approach.”

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About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

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