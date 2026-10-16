Kaplan Fox Urges Investors Of Godaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) To Seek A Leadership Role Before October 20, 2026

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 20, 2026 for an opportunity to be lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, please e-mail attorneys Frederic S. Fox ( ... ) or Donald R. Hall ( ... ), or contact them by phone, regular mail, or fax, or click here.

GoDaddy is an internet domain registry, domain registrar, and web hosting company that primarily serves small businesses, entrepreneurs, and other customers seeking tools to build and manage an online presence.

According to the complaint, GoDaddy repeatedly told investors that its strategy was focused on attracting“high-intent” customers who were likely to buy more products and spend more money, while allegedly failing to disclose that it had introduced a heavily discounted $4.99 promotional offer for one-year dotcom domain contracts.

As alleged in the complaint, the promotion contradicted GoDaddy's public messaging that it had turned off front-end discounting and was not pursuing customer growth for its own sake. The complaint alleges that the promotion encouraged shorter-term, lower-value contracts, reduced upfront bookings, and rendered GoDaddy's statements about demand, average order size, and bookings growth misleading.

Why did GoDaddy's Stock Drop?

On February 24, 2026, after the market closed, GoDaddy disclosed that total bookings growth sharply decelerated to 5% in Q4 2025, down from 9% the prior quarter and below analyst expectations. GoDaddy also disclosed that it had expanded its go-to-market approach and introduced a promotional price for dotcom domains with a one-year term. The Company stated that the offer increased new customer volume but that the shift in term mix and promotional pricing reduced upfront bookings and near-term revenue.

On this news, GoDaddy's stock dropped $13.18 per share, or 14.28%, from a closing price of $92.30 per share on February 24, 2026, to $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of the proposed Class and is represented by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( ). Our firm, with offices in New York, Oakland, California, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey, has decades of experience in prosecuting investor class actions and actions involving violations of the Federal securities laws.

If you have any questions about the action, your rights, or your interests, or would like a copy of the Complaint, please e-mail attorneys Frederic S. Fox (... ) or Donald R. Hall (... ), or contact them by phone, regular mail, or fax: