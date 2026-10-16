Upgames To Showcase Its Mini-Game Portfolio At Sigma Europe 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Upgames will exhibit at SiGMA Europe 2026 in Rome from 3 to 5 November, presenting its growing mini-game portfolio at Stand H6-6033.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SiGMA Europe 2026 will bring together iGaming companies and industry professionals in Rome from 3 to 5 November for three days of networking, business discussions, and product showcases. The event will feature operators, game providers, aggregators, affiliates, and other businesses from across the industry, creating opportunities to explore new products, discuss market developments, and build partnerships.Upgames will be among the exhibitors. The event will give operators, aggregators, platform providers, affiliates, and other industry professionals an opportunity to meet the Upgames team and explore a selection of its well-known and latest titles.At the center of the company's presence will be its range of fast and accessible mini games, including Dino, Icefield, Popcorn, Plinko, Lepinata, and Pandastic. Upgames mini games portfolio covers different gameplay styles while maintaining a common focus on simple mechanics, short rounds, and clear risk-and-reward experiences.Visitors will also have an opportunity to try Astro, the latest addition to the Upgames portfolio. The new title will be available at the event, giving attendees a first-hand look at how the company continues to expand its range of mini games with new concepts and mechanics.Beyond product demonstrations, SiGMA Europe will provide an important setting for business discussions. Similar to other events Upgames exhibits, the team will be available throughout the SiGMA Europe 2026 to speak with existing and prospective partners about integrations, player preferences, regional performance, and the role mini games can play within broader iGaming content strategies.The event will also give Upgames a chance to gather direct feedback from operators and platform businesses across different markets. These conversations help the company better understand the expectations on the market and identify areas where new game formats can add value.Visitors can meet the Upgames team at Stand H6-6033 in Rome from 3 to 5 November.About UpgamesUpgames is a mini game studio specializing in crash games that put players at the center of the action. It creates an engaging, narrative-driven and diverse gaming portfolio, helping operators to diversify in the global iGaming market.

Nick Bailey

Upgames

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Upgames to Showcase Its Mini-Game Portfolio at SiGMA Europe 2026 News Provided By Clickthrough360 October 16, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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