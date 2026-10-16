Pictor Labs' Clearstaintm Virtual H&E Now Available In Techcyte Fusion® AP For Molecular Tissue Selection

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced that Pictor Labs' ClearStain TM virtual hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) images are now available in Techcyte Fusion AP to support tissue selection for research molecular analysis.Preparing tissue for molecular testing typically involves reviewing a chemically stained H&E slide and transferring the selected tumor region to neighboring unstained sections for scraping. Because those slides represent different sections of the tissue block, the tumor boundaries may differ. The unstained sections also provide limited visual information to help distinguish tumors from areas of necrosis, fibrosis, or inflammation.ClearStainTM uses Pictor Labs' proprietary algorithm to generate a virtual H&E image from a brightfield scan of an unstained tissue section. The integration is designed to let research teams review tissue morphology and select regions for molecular analysis using an image of the exact section that will be used for extraction. That section remains available for extraction because it never undergoes chemical H&E staining.“Teams usually mark tumor regions on an H&E slide, then extract tissue from a separate unstained sample for molecular testing,” said Vikram Pandian, product manager for Fusion AP at Techcyte.“With ClearStainTM in Fusion AP, the unstained slide itself gets a virtual H&E, so the pathologist can annotate the exact tissue that goes to extraction. That image stays in the case with the other slides from the block.”Users request ClearStainTM from a Fusion AP case. Fusion sends the unstained slide image to Pictor Labs for processing and returns the virtual H&E to the same case, associated with the corresponding tissue block, clearly labeled as virtual and available for review alongside chemically stained slides. ClearStainTM is also available separately through secure Cloud or On-Prem deployment.A pathologist can then annotate the region of interest on the virtual H&E to guide collection from the corresponding physical slide. ClearStainTM works with supported brightfield whole-slide scanners, allowing laboratories with compatible equipment to evaluate the workflow.“ClearStainTM is designed to make tissue morphology visible while preserving the section for downstream work,” said Megan Rothney, Chief Product Officer at Pictor Labs.“Our collaboration with Techcyte brings that capability into the case review workflow, helping teams connect what they see digitally with the tissue they select for molecular analysis.”See the ClearStainTM workflow in Fusion AP at Pathology Visions 2026, October 16 through 18 in San Diego, at Techcyte booth 410.ClearStainTM is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Techcyte Fusion AP is for Research Use Only in the United States and is not for diagnostic use.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an AI-enabled, enterprise digital platform, Fusion, that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.About Pictor LabsPictor Labs develops tissue intelligence and virtual staining technologies that help biopharma and research teams obtain more information from existing tissue. Pictor Labs Tissue Intelligence Platform turns archived H&E images and linked trial data into explainable tissue evidence that helps biopharma teams understand which patients may drive program success or failure, why, and how that insight can inform patient stratification, biomarker strategy and critical development decisions. Built on the company's Virtual Staining technology, the platform generates additional biological information without requiring new samples or consuming additional tissue. Pictor Labs' Virtual Staining portfolio, including ClearStainTM, DeepStainTM, ReStain and RetroStainTM, is available through secure Cloud or On-Prem deployment. Learn more at pictorlabs.William CostelloPictor Labs(917) 836-9360...

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Pictor Labs' ClearStainTM Virtual H&E Now Available in Techcyte Fusion® AP for Molecular Tissue Selection News Provided By Techcyte October 16, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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