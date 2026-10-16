2026 Noble Technology Awards Announces Season 2 Winners Advancing The Future Of Global Technology

2026 Noble Technology Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2027 Noble Technology Awards Calling for Entries

The Noble Technology Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced the winners of its 2026 Season 2 competition.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Noble Technology Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced the winners of its 2026 Season 2 competition, completing its inaugural year of recognizing technologies, innovators, and leaders shaping the future of global technology.

Season 2 received hundreds of entries from more than 30 countries, representing achievements across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, sustainable technologies, software, data, automation, and emerging innovations.

The results recognize individuals, teams, organizations, platforms, products, and technological solutions demonstrating more than technical ambition alone. Each winning achievement reflects a clear application of technology through strong execution, relevant industry contribution, scalability, leadership, or measurable real-world impact.

2026 Noble Elites of the Year

Leading this year's results are achievements awarded Noble Elites of the Year, recognizing exceptional contributions across technical expertise, digital transformation, and technological innovation.

Outstanding Technical Expertise of the Year

Human-Centered Intelligence for Memory Safety & Performance by Sri Harsha Konda, United States

The recognition honors technical expertise spanning enterprise software architecture, large-scale systems, human-centered artificial intelligence, and research into software safety and performance.

Outstanding Digital Transformation of the Year

Outstanding Digital Transformation in AI by The General Administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The achievement recognizes the application of artificial intelligence within a major public institution, demonstrating how digital transformation can strengthen established operations and advance technology adoption at an organizational level.

Together, these recipients represent the complete progression of technological advancement: the expertise to engineer complex systems, the leadership to implement transformation across an organization, and the innovation to introduce entirely new capabilities.

Featured Winners of Season 2

Beyond the Noble Elites of the Year, the award recognized technologies, professionals, teams, and organizations contributing to progress across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, software, data, automation, and emerging innovations.

The complete list of winners and their recognized achievements is available at winner.

“Technological progress is defined not only by what can be created, but by what can be applied responsibly, effectively, and at scale,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for IAA.“The winners of 2026 demonstrate how strong technology can solve real challenges, improve the way industries operate, and create meaningful opportunities for the future. As the Noble Technology Awards completes its inaugural year, these achievements establish a strong international benchmark for the technologies, innovators, and leaders the program was created to recognize.”

Entries Open for the 2027 Noble Technology Awards

Following the completion of its inaugural year, the Noble Technology Awards will continue in 2027 with an expanded opportunity to recognize breakthrough technologies, visionary leadership, and transformative innovations worldwide.

Entries are open to technology companies, startups, established enterprises, research and development teams, technology professionals, executives, innovators, product teams, and organizations applying technology to create meaningful progress across industries.

.Early Bird Deadline: November 19, 2026

.Final Extension Deadline: February 25, 2027

.Results Announcement: April 16, 2027

Complete categories, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines are available at technology-awards.

About Noble Technology Awards

The Noble Technology Awards honors the technologies, innovators, and leaders shaping the future. The competition celebrates breakthrough technologies, visionary leadership, and transformative innovations redefining industries worldwide. From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and emerging innovations, Noble recognizes the people and organizations driving the future of global technology.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Joe. H.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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2026 Noble Technology Awards Announces Season 2 Winners Advancing the Future of Global Technology News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 16, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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