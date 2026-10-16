Sam Mehrbod on Buying in West Point Grey, Vancouver

Sam Mehrbod of Team 3000 Realty answers West Point Grey buyers' top questions on Jericho Lands, SkyTrain and multiplex lots, from $10.45M in West Side sales.

- Sam Mehrbod, REALTOR®, Team 3000 RealtyVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sam Mehrbod, a licensed REALTORwith Team 3000 Realty and founder of the real estate marketing platform Roomvu, has published a West Point Grey real estate FAQ answering the questions buyers now ask AI assistants before they call an agent. Each answer carries one first-hand observation from his own transactions, including $10.45 million in Vancouver West Side sales this quarter on West 2nd, West 12th and West 18th Avenues. Mehrbod calls the method "Own the Answer" and presented it at the Luxury Who's Who research event in September."West Point Grey is where the questions are sharpest right now, because the neighbourhood is about to change more in the next decade than it has in fifty years," said Mehrbod. "My West Point Grey buyers this quarter asked me the same three things, and I now see those exact questions typed into ChatGPT. The agent whose answer shows up is the agent who gets the call."Should I buy in West Point Grey before the Jericho Lands are built?Vancouver City Council approved the Jericho Lands Official Development Plan on April 22, 2025, for the site owned by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations through the MST Development Corporation and Canada Lands Company. Rezoning of the first phase is the next step before construction begins."The buyer on West 2nd Avenue priced years of construction a few blocks away into the offer and still paid $3.5 million," Mehrbod said. "Waiting for Jericho to be finished is not a strategy. Deciding what you can live beside while it is built is."Can I build a multiplex on my West Point Grey lot?Vancouver's multiplex zoning allows up to six strata units, or up to eight secured rental units, on many residential lots that once allowed a single house."West 12th Avenue at $2.58 million was a land calculation, not a house calculation," Mehrbod said. "Before you pay for the lot, confirm what the City will actually approve on it, and how long the approval will take."Is a West Point Grey character home worth the house or the lot?The City of Vancouver offers character-retention incentives for houses built before 1940, which includes many of West Point Grey's Craftsman and Storybook bungalows."In West Point Grey the question is no longer 'is the kitchen renovated,'" said Mehrbod. "It is 'what can this lot become under the multiplex rules, and will keeping the character house give me more or less.' Buyers who get that answer first make better offers."The rest of the West Point Grey FAQMehrbod's FAQ also covers what approvals are needed before digging near the Locarno Beach archaeological site, and what lots over 8,000 square feet allow for renovation, subdivision or redevelopment. Each answer carries one first-hand observation from a recent transaction and is updated as the facts change."Own the Answer has three rules," he said. "Answer in the first sentence. Add one thing only you know, from a deal you closed. Never publish a number you cannot source. That is the whole method, and it is the part AI cannot write for you."About Sam MehrbodSam Mehrbod is a licensed REALTORwith Team 3000 Realty in Vancouver, British Columbia, a top one percent REALTORin British Columbia from 2018 to 2023, and a real estate developer on Vancouver's West Side. He holds a PhD from the University of British Columbia, where he studied civil engineering and computer science. He is the founder and CEO of Roomvu, an AI-driven marketing platform for real estate, mortgage, insurance and financial professionals.

Sam Mehrbod, PhD.

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Vancouver REALTOR® Sam Mehrbod, PhD. Publishes West Point Grey Real Estate FAQ News Provided By VU Social - Roomvu October 16, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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