2026 MUSE Hotel Awards Reveals Hotel Of The Year And Season 2 Global Winners

2026 MUSE Hotel Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2027 MUSE Hotel Awards Launches Call for Entries

The MUSE Hotel Awards by IAA has announced its 2026 S2 winners, celebrating an exceptional collection of hotels and destinations of contemporary hospitality.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The MUSE Hotel Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), has announced its 2026 Season 2 winners, celebrating an exceptional collection of hotels and destinations that represent the highest standards of contemporary hospitality. Drawing hundreds of entries from more than 30 countries, the season brought together distinguished international hospitality brands, independent hotels, destination resorts, boutique properties, private retreats, villas, and wellness destinations from across the globe.

Hotel of the Year Leads the Season 2 Honorees

Located in Limassol, Cyprus, City of Dreams, Mediterranean Event Hotel received the Hotel of the Year title for Event Hotels. As the highest distinction presented by the MUSE Hotel Awards, Hotel of the Year recognizes a property demonstrating exceptional achievement across guest experience, service, innovation, brand distinction, and overall hospitality excellence.

Featured Properties Across Global Hospitality

Beyond the Hotel of the Year, the results of Season 2 recognized a wide range of properties across luxury hospitality, destination resorts, boutique stays, wellness retreats, private villas, and specialized hospitality experiences.

Among the featured winners are Bachleda Luxury Hotel Krakow MGallery Collection, Shilla Monogram Gangneung, Media One Hotel Dubai, WorldHotels Crafted, White Elephant Aspen, The Loren Hotel Austin, WorldHotels Luxury, UMusic Hotel Madrid, Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit, WorldHotels Elite, Makkah Hotel & Towers, SHERATON JEJU HOTEL, and many others.

Together, these properties show that an exceptional stay can take many forms: from large international hotels and destination resorts to independent retreats and highly personalized boutique experiences. Each brings its own character, setting, and approach to creating a stay worthy of recognition.

The complete list of hotel award winners and their recognized achievements is available at winner.

“The Hotel of the Year represents one of the most accomplished hospitality experiences recognized this season, but the strength of the results can be seen throughout the entire group of honorees,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“What distinguishes these winners is not a single formula, but the clarity and consistency with which each property delivers its own vision of hospitality. From the experience of arrival to the details guests remember after leaving, these achievements are ultimately shaped by the people and teams behind them.”

Grand Jury Panel Behind Hospitality Excellence

The 2026 jury brought together experience in hotel operations, guest satisfaction, hospitality development, service quality, and international property management.

Jurors included Greg Gubiani, General Manager at IHG Hotels & Resorts; Miguel del Fraile, Hotel General Manager at Iberostar; Trevor Ward, Managing Director of W Hospitality Group; Jan Svoboda, President of Heritage Hotels of Europe; and Michael Bare, CEO of BARE International.

Entries for the 2027 MUSE Hotel Awards are now open to hotels and hospitality destinations worldwide. The Early Bird Deadline will fall on November 19, 2026. Entries will remain open through the Final Extension Deadline on February 25, 2027, and the 2027 winners will be announced on April 16, 2027. The complete schedule and entry information are available at awards#howtoenter

About MUSE Hotel Awards

The MUSE Hotel Awards is a premier global platform recognizing the world's most exceptional hotels and guest experiences. Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition honors hotels, resorts, boutique properties, retreats, villas, spa and wellness destinations, cottages, and lodges that demonstrate excellence in service, experience, innovation, and hospitality achievement.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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2026 MUSE Hotel Awards Reveals Hotel of the Year and Season 2 Global Winners News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 16, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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