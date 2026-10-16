New and Used Boat Selection Expands Across Louisiana Ahead of Boating Season

New boats for sale in Louisiana

Boat shopping before boating season

Center console boats for sale in Louisiana

Boat dealer in Metairie, LA

Explore how expanded new and used boat selections across Louisiana give buyers more options ahead of the upcoming boating season.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cool fall breezes are rolling across the Gulf Coast this September. Local captains are getting their gear ready for action. Bent Marine is expanding its inventory in a big way this month. The dealership has stocked up on top models for local buyers.Locals know that early autumn brings fantastic water conditions across the region. Proper preparation makes every trip on the water much smoother. Smart buyers start their boat shopping before boating season winds down or transitions into fall runs. Doing this helps folks catch the best autumn fishing action. It also ensures you get the exact layout you want.The expanded line brings plenty of choices to local waters. Customers can check out high-performance craft and family cruisers today. Bent Marine stands out among Louisiana boat dealers for variety. The team focuses on quality service and fair prices every day.What Boaters Will Find at Bent Marine This Month●A Massive 50,000-Sq-Ft Showroom in Metairie: New shipments are hitting the sales floor daily. Buyers can explore an extensive new and used boat inventory featuring top brands like Sea Hunt, Robalo, Chaparral, Everglades, Tidewater, and Xpress.●Hard-Hitting Fishing Rigs: Anglers hunting for center console boats for sale in Louisiana can check out versatile layouts built for shallow redfish flats or deep offshore swells. As premier new fishing boat dealers, Bent Marine stocks both rugged aluminum bay boats and heavy-duty offshore models equipped with dual livewells and rod holders.●Family Pontoons and Cruisers: Families browsing new and used pontoon boat dealers in Louisiana can explore luxury South Bay pontoons outfitted with plush seating, sun pads, and powerful Yamaha or Mercury outboards.●Inspected Pre-Owned Inventory: Value-minded buyers looking for pre-owned boats in Louisiana can buy with total confidence. Every trade-in undergoes a rigorous safety and mechanical inspection before hitting the lot.Complete Service and Maintenance SupportBent Marine does way more than just sell new vessels to customers. They run a full-service setup to keep your rig running smoothly. Their team handles routine engine maintenance, gelcoat repair, and full refits. The dealership operates a dedicated service center location up in Madisonville too.Looking for specific OEM motor parts or heavy-duty boating accessories? The parts counter keeps maintenance supplies and factory replacements fully stocked. Techs handle sterndrive, inboard, and outboard systems with total ease. They fix issues right on the first try so you do not waste weekend time.Working with a full-service shop keeps your motor healthy for years. Proper seasonal care prevents costly engine breakdowns during fall trips. The staff takes total pride in keeping local boaters safe out on the water.Second Wave of Inventory ArrivalsThe dealership is adding even more options to meet heavy local demand. Getting new boats for sale in Louisiana is getting tougher as fall fishing kicks off. Early shoppers get the best choice of colors, layouts, and engine packages. Bent Marine makes sure buyers do not get stuck on waiting lists.Pre-owned inventory is moving super fast this time of year too. Value-minded captains love checking out pre-owned boats in Louisiana to save extra cash. Every trade-in goes through a strict multi-point safety check first. That means you get solid performance without paying brand-new sticker prices.Finding trusted Louisiana boat dealers makes a huge difference for long-term ownership. You get real advice from folks who actually live and fish here. They know which hull shapes handle local choppy passes best.Gear Up for the SeasonHaving a fresh new and used boats inventory gives buyers major options. Whether you want a bay boat or a deck boat, they have it. You can grab your gear and head straight out to Lake Pontchartrain.People hunting for boats for sale in Louisiana should act quickly this month. Great fall weather always brings a huge flood of buyers to the lot. Securing your boat now means you won't miss prime coastal action.Check out the impressive lineup of new fishing boat dealers in Louisiana today. Your next big catch is waiting out on the coastal marshes. Bent Marine has the gear, sales, and service to back you up.Upgrade Your SetupIf you need a solid offshore rig, look at center console boats for sale in Louisiana. These heavy-duty hulls tackle rough Gulf waters with total ease and control. They keep you dry and comfortable when the winds pick up. Modern navigation packages make navigating coastal passes effortless for captains.Families love browsing new and used pontoon boat dealers in Louisiana for cool-weather fun. A luxury pontoon turns any regular weekend into a fun water party. Kids and grandparents alike can relax in total comfort all day long. Extended bimini tops and Bluetooth audio setups keep everyone smiling continuously.Start your boat shopping before boating season shifts into late autumn. Stop by your trusted boat dealer for a tour. The staff will help you find the perfect craft for your budget.If you want top new boats for sale in Louisiana, hit the lot today. You can also snag reliable pre-owned boats before they sell out. Custom rigging options ensure your rig fits your exact fishing needs. Get ready to create awesome memories out on the water this year!Visit Bent Marine TodayAutumn is here right now, so do not wait until the last minute. Beat the crowds and lock in your new craft right now. Visit the leading boat dealer in Metairie, LA, on Airline Drive. The sales floor is open six days a week for walk-ins. Friendly specialists stand ready to walk you through every feature.Brochures, specs, and current listings are ready online right now. You can start your journey at . Talk with the friendly team to set up a full walkthrough today. Online trade quotes make upgrading your current vessel fast and smooth. Your next autumn adventure on local waters begins right here today.Media ContactBent Marine8001 Airline DrMetairie, LA 70003Phone: (504) 737-2722Email:...Website:

Greg Bent

Bent Marine Inc

+1 (504) 737-2722

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New and Used Boat Selection Expands Across Louisiana Ahead of Boating Season News Provided By Digital guider October 16, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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