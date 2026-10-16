Chinese, US Youth Forge Friendships Across Borders

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EQS Newswire / 16/10/2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2026 - In response to President Xi Jinping's initiative to invite 100,000 young Americans to China over the next five years, a China-US youth exchange event was held from Oct 12 to 14 in Beijing, bringing together more than 200 students from both countries to engage in cross-cultural dialogues.
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News Source: China Daily
16/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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