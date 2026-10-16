Mongolia Appreciates India's Support In Cyber Security, Capacity Building Of Its Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Ulaanbaatar, Oct 16 (IANS) Mongolia has appreciated India's continued support in language training, cyber security and capacity building of personnel of the Mongolian Armed Forces, as an Indian defence delegation reviewed the functioning of the Cyber Security Training Centre established with Indian assistance at the National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The delegation, led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence Ishita Ganguli Tripathy, is in Mongolia for the 14th India-Mongolia Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting held in Ulaanbaatar on Friday.

“The Mongolian side appreciated India's continued support in language training and cyber security, underscoring the value of capacity building, knowledge-sharing and deeper defence cooperation in strengthening the Strategic Partnership,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ganguli Tripathy also held a meeting with Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, Major General Usukhbayar J, with both sides appreciating the progress of cooperation between the two Defence Forces.

“They identified avenues to deepen engagement, strengthen defence ties and chart a forward-looking agenda for the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership,” the statement added.

At the JWG meeting, co-chaired by Dr Ganguli Tripathy and Deputy State Secretary of Defence of Mongolia Brigadier General Gansukh E, both sides reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities, assessed the progress of existing initiatives and deliberated on measures to expand cooperation in mutually identified areas. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments.

“The two sides appreciated the successful conclusion of the Nomadic Elephant exercise showcasing India and Mongolia's commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation,” the ministry said.

“India and Mongolia share enduring historical, cultural and civilisational bonds, which provide a strong foundation for their contemporary partnership. The visit highlighted the important role of shared faith and cultural heritage in bringing the two nations closer,” it noted.

The opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2026 was held on September 21 at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The Exercise was conducted from September 21 to October 3.