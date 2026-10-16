What Is Katie Zacharia's Salary As White House Press Secretary? Full Earnings Breakdown

The newly appointed White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, has been in the news lately due to her rapidly making headlines following intense media scrutiny and questions regarding her professional background and credentials after her debut press briefing.

In her maiden press briefing as White House Press Secretary, Katie, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, faced scrutiny over her performance and professional credentials. Her slip of the tongue, where he referred to the US President Donald Trump as her 'husband' instead of using the correct term, added to the scrutiny surrounding her debut.

Moreover, Katie Zacharia has also drawn attention to her professional background, given that her 'Attorney' status has come under heavy fire after reports revealed she never passed a bar exam, despite repeatedly referring to herself as a lawyer and corporate attorney.

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How Much Does Katie Zacharia Earn as White House Press Secretary?

The White House Press Secretary is one of the top positions in the Executive Office of the President. They are reportedly classified as an Assistant to the President, meaning that they carry immense responsibilities, including briefing the media on the administration's policies, communicating the president's positions, and responding to questions from journalists.

The appointment of the Press Secretary of the White House is based on direct presidential selection. Unlike Cabinet Secretaries or agency heads, the position does not require Senate confirmation, allowing the President to directly appoint the administration's primary spokesperson at their discretion. So, in this case, US President Donald Trump appointed her directly to serve as the voice of his administration.

Trump's new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is completely lost for words and fumbling on her first day as she reads off a script Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 13, 2026

Given Katie Zacharia's role as White House Press Secretary, her salary is reportedly set at $195,000 (approximately INR 1.85 crore) annually, which corresponds to the maximum statutory federal salary cap designated for senior White House leadership under the title of Assistant to the President.

On a monthly basis, Katie, who previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security and a senior communications advisor for Trump Media and Technology Group, earns approximately $16,266 (approximately 15.43 lakh) before federal taxes and deductions.

While serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, Katie Zacharia reportedly earned between $140,000 and $180,000 annually, depending on the federal Senior Executive Service (SES) pay scale for senior agency spokespersons and executive appointees.

Why Is Katie Zacharia's Appointment as White House PS Under Scrutiny?

Katie Zacharia's appointment as White House Press Secretary, a role that is almost similar to that of a chief presidential spokesperson, has drawn significant public and media attention due to growing controversies over her professional credentials.

Katie has reportedly claimed to be an 'Attorney' and a corporate attorney in various media appearances, social media profiles, and political roles. However, the public records and bar directories confirmed that the 41-year-old was never admitted or licensed to practice law in California or any other U.S. state

Katie Zacharia later admitted that she holds a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law in California, but never passed the bar exam once in 2011. She explained that she failed her test on her first attempt but chose not to retake it after moving to Beijing, China, for her husband's job and to raise their four children.

Q: You said Zacharia is an attorney. Where did she pass the bar exam? What state?

ZACHARIA: When I moved to China Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

US President Donald Trump referred to Katie as an 'Attorney' when publicly announcing her appointment on Truth Social. The newly appointed White House Press Secretary 'regretted' not having informed the Republican leader that she was not a licensed attorney prior to taking the post.

Therefore, the scrutiny surrounding her appointment stems from the contrast between her prominent public statements describing herself as a corporate attorney and the reality of her legal licensing status.

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