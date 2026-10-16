Kyrgyzstan, UNESCO Discuss Cooperation On Education, Science And Culture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Khaled El-Enany discussed expanding cooperation in education, science, culture and the preservation of natural heritage during a meeting in Yerevan on October 16.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Leaders' Summit held as part of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17).

During the talks, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and UNESCO, including in light of the country's election to the organization's Executive Board for 2025–2029.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25, which will be held in Bishkek on October 21-23, 2027.

Sadyr Japarov invited the UNESCO Director-General to participate in the event, which aims to strengthen international cooperation on the sustainable development of mountain regions.

In addition, the president provided an update on Kyrgyzstan's initiative to establish an international trust fund under the auspices of the UN to preserve the ecosystem of Lake Issyk-Kul.

Furthermore, he expressed hope that UNESCO would provide expert support and help attract international partners to implement the initiative.

In turn, El-Enany highlighted the significance of Sadyr Japarov's address at COP17, which focused on biodiversity conservation and the protection of natural heritage.

He also emphasized Kyrgyzstan's contribution to preserving and promoting nomadic culture and confirmed UNESCO's readiness to support its promotion internationally.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their partnership, including in academic, educational and cultural fields, and to advancing initiatives of mutual interest.