Natural Remedies' Bacomind Advances Research On Memory And Cognitive Health With New 600-Participant Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As interest grows in memory, focus and mental sharpness throughout life, new clinical research is exploring the potential of a centuries-old botanical ingredient to support brain health. Bacomind, a standardized botanical extract developed by Natural Remedies, is backed by a growing body of clinical research, including a new study involving 600 participants.

Derived from Bacopa monnieri, Bacomind is a traditional Ayurvedic herb. It is specially standardized to contain nine bioactive compounds, including 27% to 33% bacosides and tested using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). This precise composition helps maintain consistency across batches and enables researchers to investigate how the compounds may work together to support memory, learning and cognitive longevity.

Natural Remedies has developed a research portfolio examining Bacomind's effects on memory, learning, attention and cognitive performance. In a randomized, placebo-controlled study of 98 adults over age 55, researchers reported significant improvements in verbal learning, memory acquisition and delayed recall after 12 weeks. A separate placebo-controlled study also reported improvements in attention and verbal memory among older adults.

The latest 600-participant study adds to Bacomind's clinical evidence, with findings reported by Natural Remedies indicating potential benefits for memory and cognitive function. The research may help inform the development of dietary supplements and functional nutrition products designed to support brain health.









“Our research on Bacopa is examining its potential to support mental sharpness, focus and reaction time, opening new opportunities for how this traditional botanical ingredient can be used in cognitive longevity and nootropics formulations,” said Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Ph.D., chief business officer at Natural Remedies.“With Bacomind, we've invested in published clinical studies examining memory, cognitive longevity across all age groups from different ethnic backgrounds, learning and memory in children, and human safety. Together with our commitment to sustainable farming, this work reflects our responsibility to understand the plants we work with, protect their future, and provide credible scientific evidence for their use today.”

Bacomind is analytically tested for consistency and is Non-GMO Project Verified, with a USDA-certified organic grade available. Published laboratory research has also investigated its interactions with enzymes and receptors involved in neurological pathways associated with memory and learning. The ingredient is suitable for use in dietary supplements, foods and beverages.

Lakshmikanthan and Deepak Mundkinajeddu, Ph.D., senior vice president of Natural Remedies, will present findings from Bacomind's latest research from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 30, at SupplySide Global 2026 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas at the Innovation Stage, Booth 4815 (Bayside D, Level 1). Attendees can also meet the Natural Remedies team at Booth 5645. For more information on Bacomind®, visit .

About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45-plus scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

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