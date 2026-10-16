MUSE Creative Awards & MUSE Design Awards Reveal 2026 Season 2 Winners Across Global Creative And Design Fields

2026 MUSE Creative Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2026 MUSE Design Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2027 MUSE Creative Awards Call for Entries

2027 MUSE Design Awards Call for Entries

The 2026 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards have announced their Season 2 winners, recognizing work within today's creative and design industries.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards have announced their Season 2 winners, recognizing work distinguished by the clarity of its ideas, the strength of its execution, and its relevance within today's creative and design industries.

Selected from more than 14,000 entries worldwide, the winners represent achievements across advertising, branding, digital experiences, architecture, interior design, product development, packaging, and other professional disciplines.

Presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the MUSE Awards provide an international platform where creative and design achievements are evaluated on merit. Across both programs, recognition is grounded in the quality of the work itself and the professional standards demonstrated through its development and execution.

A Global Field of Creative and Design Achievement

Season 2 drew submissions from independent professionals, agencies, studios, brands, and organizations across international markets, reflecting the breadth of expertise represented within both competitions.

Participants included internationally recognized organizations and creative practices such as NBCUniversal, Amazon News, Coach, rhode, Sony Group Corporation, George P. Johnson, Unilever / Breaktime Media / WPP Unite, Scopely, Dell Technologies, HBA, Leica Geosystems, Dongfeng Nissan Auto Sales Co., Ltd., Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Geely Auto mobile Holding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, Nikken Sekkei Ltd, Aedas, and Ralph Appelbaum Associates. Award-winning work was also created for global brands including The LEGO Group, Vimeo, W Hotels, Embraer Commercial Aviation, Paramount+, lululemon, McDonald's, Disney, Bentley Motors Europe, City of Helsingborg, Dar Global, FERRERO TRADING (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., Starbucks, and Lee Kum Kee.

The breadth of participation underscores MUSE's international reach across creative and design practice. From built environments and consumer products to campaigns and digital experiences, the winning work shows how purposeful ideas and skilled execution can influence industries and everyday experiences.

Recognition Grounded in Professional Evaluation

An international jury of 222 professionals from 39 countries reviewed the Season 2 submissions, bringing expertise across creative communication, architecture, interiors, product design, digital experience, branding, and related disciplines.

Through MUSE's blind judging process, each entry was assessed on the strength of its idea, execution, and overall achievement, without regard to company size, reputation, or market visibility. This ensures every distinction reflects professional judgment and the merit of the work presented.

Among the distinguished jurors were:

.Fabio Barros, Global Creative Director at Meta;

.Amy Leo, Creative Director at IKEA;

.Atakan Salcioglu, Creative Design Manager at HUAWEI;

.Chase Abraham, Sr. Director of Creative Excellence at The Coca-Cola Company;

.John Muhlenkamp, Director of Industrial Design at GoPro, Inc.;

.Benjamin Kuhn, Sr. Program Manager UX & Innovation at Hyundai America Technical Center;

.Johana Mendoza Rodriguez, Architectural Designer at Olson Kundig;

.Zhijun He, Senior Designer at Samsung.

“Work earns lasting recognition when its value extends beyond the moment it is introduced,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate.“The Season 2 winners show how clear ideas and considered execution can influence industries and the people they serve. That is the standard MUSE was established to honor.”

The complete list of 2026 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards Season 2 winners is available at winners and winner.

Continuing the MUSE Standard

With another season concluded, the MUSE Awards continue to build an international record of the work, professionals, and organizations contributing to the advancement of creative and design practice.

Professionals, agencies, studios, and brands interested in future competition cycles can explore upcoming entry opportunities, categories, and submission requirements through the official MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards websites.

.Early Bird Deadline: November 19, 2026

.Final Extension Deadline: February 25, 2027

.Results Announcement: April 16, 2027

About MUSE Creative and Design Awards

The MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards are prestigious international design competitions celebrating excellence in creativity and design across diverse industries. The awards honor innovative projects that push boundaries, inspire audiences, and redefine global standards of design innovation and creative excellence. Each year, the MUSE Awards unite the global creative community of designers, architects, brands, and agencies whose work shapes the future of creativity and design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements across industries. IAA organizes internationally recognized award programs including the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and Noble Business Awards, among others.

Sharon W.

International Awards Associate Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MUSE Creative Awards & MUSE Design Awards Reveal 2026 Season 2 Winners Across Global Creative and Design Fields News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc October 16, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.