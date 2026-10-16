Omni‐53 Opens Credit Union Intelligence To Chatgpt, Claude And Copilot Through MCP

Credit union leaders can query NCUA call report data and peer benchmarks from the AI assistant they already use. See it live at Money20/20 USA and REACH 2026.

- Michai Morin, CEO, Coeus InstituteNEW MARKET, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coeus Institute today announced that Omni-53, its AI-powered analytics platform for credit unions, now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard that lets AI assistants connect to outside data and tools. Credit union leaders can now ask questions in the AI assistant they already use at work, such as ChatGPT, Claude or Microsoft Copilot, and get answers based on Omni-53's credit union data and analysis instead of the assistant's general knowledge.General-purpose AI assistants write fluently, but they don't know credit union data. Ask a typical assistant how a credit union's delinquency compares with its peers and it has no structured record of NCUA 5300 Call Report filings, no consistent definition of a peer group and no way to show the figures behind its answer. Answering accurately would mean collecting, structuring and analyzing years of filings for thousands of institutions. Omni-53 fills that gap.Through MCP, an assistant gets the same purpose-built toolset that COAI (Coeus Institute's AI agent) uses inside Omni-53. It can look up any of the more than 4,500 federally insured credit unions, pull key ratios (up to 6 years of quarterly trends) and see where a credit union falls in its peer percentiles. It can also rank and compare credit unions by asset size, state or charter type, retrieve specific call report line items, answer plain language questions, and review annual HMDA mortgage lending summaries. Subscribers can also reach their own Omni-53 watchlists, saved peer groups and generated reports. The assistant handles the conversation, and Omni-53 supplies the credit union analysis.MCP is optional. Every Omni-53 subscription already includes COAI, so leaders can ask questions in plain English and get answers with the supporting numbers and peer context directly inside Omni-53, without any other product.“Most AI assistants can write a good paragraph about credit unions. Very few can tell you, with the numbers to back it up, where your credit union stands against its peers this quarter,” said Michai Morin, CEO of Coeus Institute.“We built Omni-53 to answer that question: the data, the peer benchmarks and the analytical tools. Now leaders can bring that intelligence into the assistant they already use or keep working with COAI inside Omni-53. Either way, AI is only as useful as the intelligence it can reach.”MCP access is available now in beta to Omni-53 Pro and Elite subscribers. Omni-53 works from public NCUA call report and HMDA data plus each subscriber's own Omni-53 workspace, so it doesn't require a connection to a credit union's member or core systems.“Generic AI is powerful, but it doesn't understand credit unions,” said Susan Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Stankovic & Associates, which partnered with Coeus on the launch of Omni-53 in June.“Omni-53 gives credit union leaders the intelligence they need to make AI a true strategic partner, and we're excited to help bring it to credit unions of every size, including through our Credit Union Shared Services (CUSS) platform.”Coeus will speak and demonstrate Omni-53 at two upcoming industry events and invites credit union leaders to stop by:. Money20/20 USA, Las Vegas, October 18-21, including the Underground Reckoning hosted by Mitchell Stankovic & Associates (MSA) on October 18.. The Underground, hosted by Mitchell Stankovic & Associates (MSA) @ REACH 2026 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California, November 2-5.Credit union leaders can start a free trial of Omni-53 at coeus/omni-53.About Coeus InstituteCoeus Institute builds autonomous intelligence systems that turn fragmented data into decision-ready intelligence for credit unions, government, corporate strategy and other high-stakes environments. For credit unions, its products include Omni-53, which brings peer benchmarking and AI-driven analysis of NCUA call report data to every federally insured credit union, and OmniCU, which runs inside a credit union's own cloud to help prevent member churn, surface growth opportunities and inform strategy. Learn more at coeus.

Media Relations

Coeus Institute

...itute

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Omni‐53 Opens Credit Union Intelligence to ChatGPT, Claude and Copilot Through MCP News Provided By Coeus Institute October 16, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.