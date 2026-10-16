Infinity Replacement By Marvin® Dallas-Fort Worth Named #1 Window Supplier In Grand Prairie For 2026

Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides premium replacement windows and doors for homeowners across the United States.

#1 Window Supplier in Grand Prairie, TX

BusinessRate's independent rankings place Infinity Replacement by Marvin Dallas-Fort Worth at the top of the Grand Prairie, TX market.

- Doug BaileyWARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin has been recognized by BusinessRate as the #1 Window Supplier in Grand Prairie, Texas, for June 2026, based on the organization's evaluation of customer reviews and business performance data.BusinessRate is an independent business rating platform that uses Google review data to compare businesses within the same category and local market. Its Benchmark Score incorporates recent performance, historical reviews, and review quality. According to BusinessRate's 2026 award presentation, Infinity Replacement by Marvin Dallas-Fort Worth earned the #1 ranking among window suppliers in Grand Prairie."Being named the top-ranked window supplier in Grand Prairie is a tremendous honor because it reflects what matters most to us: delivering an exceptional experience for homeowners," said Doug Bailey, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin in the Texas region. "Every home is different, and our team takes pride in helping Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners find replacement solutions that complement their home's architecture, improve performance, and support their long-term goals.”"North Texas homeowners also expect products that can stand up to intense heat, strong storms, and changing weather conditions," Bailey continued. "We're proud to offer premium fiberglass windows and patio doors built for lasting durability while providing the professional guidance and craftsmanship homeowners deserve throughout their replacement project."Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides homeowners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.In North Texas, intense sunlight, prolonged summer heat, severe thunderstorms, hail, and changing weather conditions can place significant demands on windows and patio doors. Infinity by Marvin's Ultrexfiberglass windows and doors are designed for lasting durability, low maintenance, and energy-efficient performance. Ultrex fiberglass resists warping, cracking, and expansion and contraction, helping Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners protect and enhance their homes for years to come.Homeowners interested in learning more or scheduling a complimentary consultation can visit InfinityReplacement.####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin's legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail, from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.

Jennifer Witt

Infinity Replacement by Marvin

+1 651-686-2484

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Infinity Replacement by Marvin® Dallas-Fort Worth Named #1 Window Supplier in Grand Prairie for 2026 News Provided By Infinity Replacement October 16, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.