Explore Gemini 4 Argon with Starsg

Google Gemini 4 Argon Now on Starsg: Access via Unified API at Promotional Launch Rates with Additional Off-Peak Savings

3 GARDEN ROAD, CENTRAL, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Starsg Group Inc. today announced that Google Gemini 4 Argon is available through the Starsg platform. Eligible customers can access the model through Starsg's OpenAI-compatible API and use it alongside the platform's catalog of text, image, video, and speech capabilities.The launch introduces a limited-time promotional rate for Gemini 4 Argon. During the promotion window, the model is available at a reduced introductory price, with further savings during off-peak usage periods - bringing effective per-token cost to as low as approximately 80 percent below the standard listed API rate. The promotion applies to eligible Starsg accounts subject to usage limits and applicable terms. Current model availability, rate details, and promotion conditions are published on the Gemini 4 Argon product page.Gemini 4 Argon is Google's publicly announced frontier model for complex, long-horizon workflows. Google describes the model as designed for demanding work in areas including software engineering, enterprise knowledge work, and cybersecurity defense. Google also describes a phased availability process; customers should consult Google's official announcement and Starsg's live product information for the features and access available to their account.Starsg's API uses an OpenAI-compatible protocol. For applications already using a compatible client, adding Gemini 4 Argon does not require a separate SDK or a second set of API credentials; teams can select the model through the model parameter in an existing integration. Starsg states that its gateway also manages upstream routing and retries as part of its platform infrastructure.The Starsg platform provides access to more than 50 AI models and services through a single account. Its catalog includes text generation, image generation, video generation, speech recognition, and speech synthesis. Credits are managed through one wallet, and call records are available for teams that need to reconcile usage across model and capability types.The Gemini 4 Argon launch rate is intended to give developers and businesses a defined period to evaluate the model in production-oriented workflows, including code assistance, document processing, data extraction, research support, and conversational applications. Teams should assess quality, latency, total cost, and data-handling requirements using representative workloads before choosing a model for a long-term deployment.Starsg uses pay-as-you-go billing and publishes price information, subscription-tier discounts, and cumulative-spend rebates on its pricing page. Any promotional price is separate from upstream provider pricing and is governed by the terms displayed by Starsg at the time of use.About StarsgStarsg is an AI model and capability platform operated by Starsg Group Inc. The platform provides unified API access to AI capabilities across text, image, video, and speech products, with OpenAI-compatible integration, centralized billing, and platform-level routing features. Learn more at starsg.

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Starsg Adds Google Gemini 4 Argon to Its AI Model Platform News Provided By Starsg October 16, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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