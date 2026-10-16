Core Redevelopment Offers Two Bedroom Apartments In Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Redevelopment offers two-bedroom apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN, at Lahr Apartments, giving renters an option for additional space in a historic downtown setting. The community also offers one-bedroom floor plans, allowing prospective residents to compare layouts based on their needs.Two-bedroom layouts can provide room for a home office, guests, or shared living arrangements. Separate bedrooms and common living areas give residents flexibility in how they use their home. Individual floor plans vary, so renters should review the layout and dimensions of the apartment they are considering.Located at 117 N. Fifth St., Lahr Apartments combines historic architecture with modern apartment features. The property was originally a hotel dating to the 1830s. Core Redevelopment acquired it in 2015 and made further improvements to the building. Apartment features include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, while community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry, package lockers, and a courtyard with grills.The downtown location places residents near local restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions. For renters comparing apartments in Lafayette, the community offers an opportunity to consider both the character of the building and the convenience of its surroundings.Prospective residents can visit Lahr Apartments to explore the community and check current listings, or call 765-742-1856 for information about available homes and tours. Floor plan availability, rental rates, and lease terms should be confirmed with the leasing team.About Core RedevelopmentFounded in 2009, Core Redevelopment is a licensed general contractor and property management company with a focus on giving historic and distinctive properties new uses as residential communities. The company serves markets including Indianapolis, Lafayette, Terre Haute, and Cincinnati. For more information, visit coreredevelopment.

Gavin Railing

Core Redevelopment

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Core Redevelopment Offers Two Bedroom Apartments in Downtown Lafayette News Provided By Core Redevelopment October 16, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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