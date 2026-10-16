NGS Macrodissection Workflow Available From Techcyte And Aignostics

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced that AI-guided macrodissection for NGS preparation, using Aignostics ' HETA Tumor Cellularity product, is now available on Techcyte FusionAP. The workflow helps pathology teams identify tumor-rich regions, assess tumor cellularity, and guide tissue scraping for downstream molecular testing, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS). HETA Tumor Cellularity is part of Aignostics' HETA Clinical product family.Sequencing assays set a minimum proportion of tumor cells in the extracted sample and need enough tissue for nucleic acid extraction, so pathology teams review each case for both before a slide is scraped. The collaboration brings HETA Tumor Cellularity into a workflow that connects digital slide review, pathologist selection, and physical tissue collection.Within Fusion AP, pathologists review a digital H&E slide with cell classification and tissue segmentation overlays from HETA Tumor Cellularity, highlighting candidate tumor-rich regions. They can adjust tumor cellularity thresholds and refine scraping boundaries based on the intended test requirements. Estimated tumor cellularity, scrapable surface area, tumor cell count, and total cell count update as the regions are adjusted.Once the pathologist confirms a region, a slide-sized view on the monitor allows a histotechnician to align the corresponding physical unstained slide with the selected boundaries and use them as a guide for scraping.“Selecting tissue for sequencing involves both careful review and a clear handoff to the team preparing the sample,” said Vikram Pandian, Product Manager for Fusion AP at Techcyte.“Our collaboration with Aignostics brings their AI analysis into that process, helping pathologists evaluate the tissue and giving histotechnicians a visual guide for carrying out the selection.”“Too many molecular tests fail or have to be repeated simply because the tissue selected doesn't contain enough tumor,” said Adi Ravia, MD, VP of Product at Aignostics.“HETA Tumor Cellularity, part of our growing HETA Clinical product family, quantifies tumor content cell by cell and proposes a region for macrodissection, helping labs get it right the first time. We're excited to bring this to pathology teams in Fusion AP through our collaboration with Techcyte.”See the macrodissection workflow at Pathology Visions 2026, Oct. 16–18 in San Diego: Techcyte at booth 410 and Aignostics at booth 311.Aignostics' HETA Tumor Cellularity and Techcyte Fusion AP are for Research Use Only in the United States and are not for diagnostic use.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an enterprise digital pathology platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.About AignosticsAignostics is an artificial intelligence company that delivers AI-powered tissue analyses, validated by pathologists. By combining proprietary access to multimodal clinical data, industry-leading technologies, and rigorous science, Aignostics develops best-in-class products and services for the next generation of precision medicine, supporting both biopharma R&D and clinical pathology labs. Established in 2020, Aignostics is a spin-off from Charité Berlin, one of the world's largest and most esteemed university hospitals. Aignostics is funded by leading investors such as Mayo Clinic and has operations in Berlin and New York.More information at:Follow us on LinkedIn:

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NGS macrodissection workflow available from Techcyte and Aignostics News Provided By Techcyte October 16, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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