Natural Med Doc Rebrands As AZ Functional Care & Hormones And Launches New Website For Functional Medicine In Scottsdale

Dr. Sarah Bennett, NMD, co-founder and lead practitioner of AZ Functional Care & Hormones, formerly known as Natural Med Doc, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The same trusted physicians continue delivering personalized care for hormone, thyroid, metabolic, and digestive health, with a focus on long-term wellness.

- Dr. Sarah BennettSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Natural Med Doc announces that it is now AZ Functional Care & Hormones, along with the launch of a new website for its functional medicine and hormone care practice. Under the message“Same trusted team. A renewed focus on lifelong health,” the practice continues with the same physicians and patient relationships under its new name.With more than 15 years of clinical experience and over 5,000 patients supported, the practice provides lab testing, physician consultations, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing monitoring. The new website explains how each stage of care connects and what patients can expect when they reach out.A central part of the site is its introduction to the practice's physicians, led by Scottsdale naturopathic doctor Dr. Sarah Bennett, the co-founder and lead practitioner. Dr. Bennett earned her naturopathic medical degree from Sonoran University of Health Sciences and completed a one-year family medicine residency. Her interest in preventive medicine began during undergraduate studies in neuroscience.She is joined by Dr. Nallely Ibarra, NMD, and Dr. Roxanna Garcia, NMD, both graduates of Sonoran University of Health Sciences. Dr. Ibarra holds a B.S. in Human Nutrition from Arizona State University, focuses on hormone balance, thyroid, metabolic, and digestive health, and is fluent in Spanish. Dr. Garcia studied neuroscience and cognitive sciences at the University of Arizona and focuses on metabolic health, nutrition, inflammation, healthy aging, and IV therapy.The website's care-process section describes how the team approaches each patient. Care begins with a blood draw covering 40 foundational biomarkers, with expanded programs reviewing up to 66. Patients can complete the draw at home, at work, or at one of the practice's five locations. Physicians then review results beyond standard reference ranges, build a treatment plan around the patient's labs, symptoms, and goals, and retest key biomarkers to refine the plan over time.Visitors can explore the full range of functional medicine and hormone therapy services in Scottsdale through dedicated pages on hormone therapy, thyroid care, peptides, weight loss, metabolic health, longevity, menopause and PCOS, type 2 diabetes, autoimmunity, mood and stress, gut health, and IV therapy. According to the site, a treatment plan may include hormone therapy, peptides, supplements, medications, weight-loss support, nutrition, and lifestyle strategies, personalized to each patient's labs, symptoms, and goals.In-person physician visits take place at the practice's Old Town Scottsdale clinic at 3337 N Miller Road, Suite 102, and virtual appointments are available for eligible patients. The practice's North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, and Peoria locations currently offer blood draws only, giving patients across the Valley a closer place to complete their lab work. The location pages note plans to expand in-person care to some of these areas in the future.Pricing and payment information helps patients plan ahead. The website outlines a starting package of lab testing and a physician consultation, pay-per-visit follow-ups, and a monthly membership option. The practice is cash-pay for consultations and treatment, accepts HSA and FSA funds for eligible services, and offers payment over time through Cherry.The launch gives current and new patients an online introduction to the care and support available at AZ Functional Care & Hormones. Visitors can explore the website and book a consultation online, or call the Scottsdale office at 480-630-9093.About AZ Functional Care & HormonesAZ Functional Care & Hormones, formerly Natural Med Doc, is a functional medicine and hormone care practice based in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by co-founder and lead practitioner Sarah Bennett, NMD, its naturopathic physicians provide comprehensive lab testing, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing monitoring for hormone, thyroid, metabolic, and digestive health. Physician visits are offered in person at the Scottsdale clinic and virtually, with blood draws also available in North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, and Peoria.

Dr. Sarah Bennett

AZ Functional Care & Hormones

+1 480-630-9093

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Natural Med Doc Rebrands as AZ Functional Care & Hormones and Launches New Website for Functional Medicine in Scottsdale News Provided By Duzer Group October 16, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.