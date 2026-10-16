CM Sarma Inaugurates Rs 71-Crore Assam Bhawan In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Assam Bhawan in Bengaluru, asserting that the state aims to create sufficient employment opportunities over the next decade to stop the migration of skilled youth and encourage them to return home.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 71.24 crore, the four-storey facility is designed to serve as a home away from home for Assamese students, patients, government officials and other visitors to Karnataka's capital.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sarma said Assam Bhawan was not merely a government guest house but also symbolised the state government's commitment to the welfare of its people and strengthened ties between Assam and Karnataka.

Spread across a 16,249-square-metre plot, the building features seven VIP suites, 26 mini-suites, 36 double-occupancy rooms and a 26-bed dormitory. It also houses conference rooms, a banquet hall, a restaurant, a library and recreational facilities.

Tracing the project's history, Sarma said five acres of land had been acquired in 2008, but construction was cancelled in 2016 because of land classification issues. Necessary approvals were subsequently secured, allowing construction to resume in May 2022. The building was completed in three years.

Highlighting Assam's industrial growth, the Chief Minister said investment agreements worth around Rs 5 lakh crore had been signed, with projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore already underway.

He cited the semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, the proposed Namrup fertiliser plant, power projects, a satellite city near Guwahati airport and aircraft maintenance facilities as major employment generators.

Data centres, defence manufacturing and advanced technology industries would further expand opportunities, he added.

Sarma expressed confidence that these initiatives would help retain Assam's skilled workforce and bring back professionals working elsewhere in India and abroad.

He urged Assamese people living outside the state to act as its ambassadors by showcasing Assam's development and investment potential to attract entrepreneurs and investors.

The Chief Minister also announced that two Assam Bhawans in Delhi would be inaugurated in November and December, while further facilities are planned in Mumbai and Kolkata. General Administration Minister Keshab Mahanta and Karnataka MLA S.T. Somashekar attended the ceremony.