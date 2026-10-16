NCW To Organise National Youth Dialogue In Dehradun On Oct 30 Women-Related Issues On Priority

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, October 16 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) is offering young people a platform to express their views on issues concerning women and suggest practical solutions.

As part of this initiative, the Commission will organise a 'Mock National Commission for Women Advisory Committee' programme across the country. The first event will be held on October 30 and 31 at Graphic Era University in Dehradun.

Youth aged between 18 and 30 are eligible to take part. The central theme of the discussions will be 'The Representation of Women on Digital Entertainment Platforms.'

Participants will deliberate on how women are portrayed in films and web series, the question of their dignity, and the broader impact of entertainment content on society.

Key questions to be explored include: How are women depicted in films and web series? Is an accurate image of women being presented in the world of entertainment? Is there a need to portray women as strong and self-reliant? The nation's youth will now share their perspectives on these and related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said,“The youth are the strength of the nation. Their participation in issues concerning women is vital. Through the 'Mock National Commission for Women Advisory Committee,' young people will have the opportunity to express their views and engage with efforts toward women's empowerment. Our goal is for the youth to come forward on matters related to women's rights, dignity, and safety, and to play their part in building a better society.”

A significant feature of the programme is that selected participants will get the chance to serve as members of the National Commission for Women's Youth Advisory Committee for one year. In this role, they will provide suggestions to the Commission on issues related to women's safety, rights, and empowerment.

The names of the selected committee members will be announced on January 12, coinciding with National Youth Day.

This offers young people a meaningful opportunity to contribute at the national level and help bring about positive change on critical issues affecting women.

Young people interested in participating can connect through the National Commission for Women's social media channels or submit an application via the Google Form provided with the announcement ( Selected applicants will be invited to attend the Dehradun event. The National Commission for Women believes that the youth are the future of the nation.

Their perspectives, suggestions, and active involvement in matters concerning women can play a vital role in improving society.

Through this initiative, the Commission aims to encourage young people to understand women's rights and dignity and to contribute to finding solutions to the challenges faced by women.