Delhi CM Tells Officials To Ensure Clean, Well-Lit City During Festivals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to work with seriousness and urgency to ensure that the city remains clean, well-lit and orderly during the festive season, an official said on Friday.

At a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat, she directed that no public place in the capital should have garbage, piles of waste, disorder or inadequate lighting during the festive period.

She directed heads of all concerned departments and agencies to conduct field inspections themselves, address shortcomings immediately and prioritise cleanliness and lighting work ahead of Diwali, the official said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also called for daily cleaning drives and measures to address dust on roads so that residents can enjoy a clean and beautiful environment during the festive season.

The Chief Minister said festivals symbolise joy, enthusiasm and mutual harmony. During this period, every part of Delhi should look clean, well-lit and orderly.“It is our responsibility to ensure that people experience cleanliness and better facilities everywhere, from their homes and markets to roads, parks and public spaces. All departments must work with full commitment and address any shortcomings immediately. Delhi residents should not have to face garbage, darkness or disorder during the festive season. Negligence at any level will not be tolerated,” she said.

The Chief Minister directed all government offices, hospitals and schools to conduct special cleanliness drives before Diwali.

She emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness and ensure proper upkeep of parks and public toilets, the statement said.

She directed officials to identify dark spots, ensure adequate lighting at these locations and address the shortcomings immediately.

She said staff shortages should not come in the way of making Delhi shine. Officials were told to address any shortage of staff required for the work without delay.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed displeasure over unauthorised posters and banners on public property and directed officials to remove them immediately from roads, intersections, flyovers, pillars, government buildings and markets.

Action must be taken against those putting up unauthorised posters under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, and FIRs must be registered in accordance with the applicable rules, she said.