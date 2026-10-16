Digvijaya Singh Accuses Delhi Police Of Using Force Against Peaceful Protesters

MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Oct 16 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday accused Delhi Police personnel of using force against peaceful protesters and demanded strict action against those involved, alleging that a woman constable had misbehaved with a female activist of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

During his visit to Dewas, Singh condemned the alleged police action and called for accountability, demanding action against the woman constable as well as all other personnel accused of assaulting the protesters.

“There is gross injustice and atrocities taking place. The way Delhi Police is using batons and the way a woman police constable misbehaved with our NSUI girl student warrant strict action against her,” Singh said.

He maintained that the demonstration was peaceful and demanded action against all officers allegedly involved in assaulting the protesters.

The allegations concerning the incident were made by Singh; further details of the alleged confrontation and the police response were not immediately available.

The Congress leader also linked the protest to the party's wider campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and corruption, describing it as a fight against what the opposition party calls“vote theft” and“note theft”.

“This march is fundamentally against vote theft and note theft,” Singh said.

He alleged that voters' names were being deleted from electoral rolls and votes were being manipulated through electronic voting machines (EVMs). He also raised concerns over alleged corruption involving religious offerings, arguing that the campaign sought to draw public attention to electoral integrity, financial wrongdoing and issues concerning people's faith.

The Congress has repeatedly alleged irregularities in the electoral process and questioned aspects of the use of EVMs. The BJP has rejected allegations of electoral manipulation.

Singh's remarks come amid the Congress's efforts to highlight alleged discrepancies in voter lists and demand greater accountability in the conduct of elections.

Separately, Singh is scheduled to begin his proposed 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra' from Ujjain on October 20.

The religious-themed march will cover around 930 km through Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before culminating in Ayodhya.

The padyatra is planned to begin at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Singh has earlier said the yatra will focus on the values associated with Sanatan Dharma and seek to highlight the principles underlying the faith.