HM Amit Shah Visits Jain Acharyas In Ahmedabad, Highlights Teachings Of Non-Violence And Restraint

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited two Jain religious leaders in Ahmedabad and highlighted the Jain tradition's teachings of non-violence, self-restraint and non-possessiveness, saying they had guided Indian society for centuries.

Shah first visited Prerna Tirth Derasar in the Satellite area of the city, where he paid his respects to Gachchhadhipati Acharya Nar Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj and sought his blessings.

He later visited Shri Vishwanandikar Jain Sangh in the Paldi area, where he met Gachchhadhipati Uday Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj and sought his blessings.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said he had received the blessings of Acharya Nar Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj in Ahmedabad.

Highlighting the principles of Jainism, he wrote:“The teachings of non-violence, self-restraint and non-possessiveness in the Jain tradition have guided Indian society for centuries. The company of the revered Maharaj provides a direct experience of this outlook on life.”

Shah also shared the message in Gujarati, reiterating that the teachings of ahimsa (non-violence), sanyam (self-restraint) and aparigraha (non-possessiveness) have shaped Indian society over generations.

He described the presence of the revered acharya as an opportunity to experience these principles directly.

Amit Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, visited the two Jain religious establishments and sought the blessings of the respective acharyas.

During the visits, Shah expressed respect for the spiritual values of Jainism and the tradition of Jain saints, according to officials.

Jainism places particular emphasis on non-violence, self-discipline and limiting attachment to material possessions. Its principle of ahimsa extends to avoiding harm to living beings, while aparigraha encourages limiting possessions and attachment.

These principles form an important part of the religion's ethical and spiritual teachings. Shah's visits took place in Ahmedabad, which has a longstanding Jain religious and cultural presence.

The city is home to several Jain temples and religious institutions that serve as centres of worship and spiritual learning.