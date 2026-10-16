Oberoi Realty's Q2 Revenue Drops Over 6 Pc, Profit Rises Marginally

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Real estate developer Oberoi Realty Limited on Friday reported a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), even as revenue from operations declined due to lower income from its core real estate business.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 761.7 crore in the September quarter, up 0.2 per cent from Rs 760 crore reported in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, fell 6.1 per cent to Rs 1,671 crore from Rs 1,779 crore a year ago.

Despite the decline in revenue, operating performance remained stable. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,019.2 crore, broadly unchanged from Rs 1,020 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 60.99 per cent from 57.35 per cent, while net profit margin expanded to 43.86 per cent from 41.21 per cent.

Total income during the quarter declined to Rs 1,736.4 crore from Rs 1,844.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Other income remained largely flat at Rs 65.4 crore compared with Rs 65.8 crore a year earlier.

Finance costs eased to Rs 58.1 crore from Rs 71.2 crore, supporting profitability. Basic earnings per share rose marginally to Rs 20.95 from Rs 20.91 in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the Mumbai-based developer delivered a stronger performance.

Consolidated net profit surged nearly 40 per cent from Rs 543.5 crore reported in the June quarter, while revenue from operations increased from Rs 1,300.9 crore.

The decline in quarterly revenue was largely driven by lower earnings from the real estate segment.

Revenue from the segment fell to Rs 1,625.3 crore from Rs 1,734.4 crore a year ago.

In contrast, the hospitality business posted modest growth, with revenue increasing to Rs 45.6 crore from Rs 44.6 crore.