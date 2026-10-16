Elli Avrram Turns Showstopper For ORCR At Lakme Fashion Week

The fashion label ORCR presented its latest collection, The Space Between, at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday. Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam walked the ramp as the showstopper, bringing her distinctive presence to the presentation.

The collection explored the relationship between the body and garment, symbolising the interplay of negative and positive space. The monochromatic collection by the fashion designer Shivani Choudhary, Founder of ORCR, challenges conventional silhouettes through exaggerated volumes, cut-outs, layered surfaces and unexpected proportions. Elli AvrRam stole the spotlight in a black-and-white dress with handwork tracing the edges, seams and opening of the garment.

Design, Fabric and Craftsmanship

The collection brought together woven patchwork fabrics, combining jacquard, lightweight cotton nylon, handloom cotton and jersey to create a balance between contrasting textures and varying degrees of fluidity. These materials lend the garments a distinctive interplay of volume and movement, allowing different fabric qualities to complement one another.

Handwork traces the edges, seams and openings of the garments, accentuating the spaces within and around each silhouette while highlighting the craftsmanship behind every detail. Through the considered use of cut-outs, layered surfaces and unconventional proportions, the collection draws attention to the relationship between the garment and the body, treating negative space as an essential design element rather than an absence.

Designer's Minimalist Philosophy

While talking to ANI, the Indian fashion designer Shivani described the ORCR's latest collection as "minimalist" approach towards fashion where anything "excessive" including handwork is a "waste of time and labour."

"Our designs are minimalist like you could see on the ramp. Our main focus is playing around with the silhouettes that we have and with the patterns. It is an ideology of modernism which says anything which is excessive, anything which requires a lot of excessive handwork or anything excessive is a waste of time and waste of labor. So we go for a minimalist approach. You will never see overly embellished garments. You will see detailing which is minimalist but it is there," said Shivani.

With her minimalist approach, Shivani challenges the popular norm of fashion, which reflects "glamour."

"We are going for the fashion week, it's going to be all glamour, all over the top but we wanted to portray something else to our audience. We wanted to portray that fashion is not just about glamour and there is a space between which needs to be filled up by the future, you know, design. Fashion is not just over the top and it has to be realistic in terms of sustainability as well, which is the need of the hour and our fabrics are all sustainable. Since the starting we've been using cotton fabrics and our jewelry was all hand done, the shoes were hand-done. So yes, everything was hand-done," added Shivani.

The collection reflects the label's approach to creating expressive yet understated pieces, where thoughtful detailing and material exploration take precedence. By bringing together varied textures, fluid forms and subtle detailing, ORCR presents a study in balance, where presence meets absence and the space between becomes as significant as the garment itself. (ANI)

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