HP CM Sukhu Opens E-Governance Meet, Urges Public Welfare Focus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a national conference on e-governance and administrative reforms in Dharamshala and addressed officials from around 20 states, calling for a governance system focused on public welfare, administrative efficiency and meaningful reforms.

The conference on Thursday brought together officials from the Central Government and various state governments to share best practices in e-governance, discuss administrative challenges and explore ways to replicate successful initiatives across the country.

CM Sukhu on Systemic Change and Good Governance

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu highlighted the need for good governance through effective administration and said his government had come to power not to enjoy the privileges of office but to bring about systemic change. Recalling his experience after becoming Chief Minister for the first time, Sukhu said he had encountered different perspectives within the bureaucracy and among members of the Council of Ministers, along with varied expectations regarding the functioning of the government.

“Our government did not come to power to enjoy the comforts of office; we came to bring about systemic change,” he said, explaining that he had spent around six months studying the administrative system and identifying areas requiring reform.

The Chief Minister said that whenever he raised issues with officials, he was often told that certain actions could not be taken because of existing rules or laws. He maintained that where changes were necessary in the interest of the state, the government should be prepared to amend rules or enact legislation.“Good governance requires good administration,” Sukhu said, underlining the importance of making the administrative system responsive to the needs of the people.

Reforming Bureaucracy and State Hospitality

He also referred to discussions with the Centre regarding the allocation of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu said he had sought a reduction in the number of such posts, considering the state's relatively small size and geographical conditions, even as other states were seeking an increase. He also highlighted Himachal Pradesh's culture of hospitality, saying the state welcomed officials and visitors in keeping with its tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava.

Focus on Environmental Conservation

Referring to environmental conservation, Sukhu discussed the state's ambition to increase forest cover from 29 per cent to 32 per cent over the next five years. He stressed the need for accountability and effective implementation of plantation initiatives, questioning whether planting targets were translating into actual results on the ground.

Conference Aims and Inter-State Cooperation

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary KK Pant said the conference aimed to bring together successful initiatives in e-governance and administrative reforms from different states and the Centre so that they could learn from one another and replicate effective practices. Pant said Himachal Pradesh presented five of its best practices at the conference, while officials from other states also shared their experiences. He added that discussions covered technological developments, implementation challenges and ways to improve public service delivery.

Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India, said the department organises such conferences in different states to showcase successful initiatives and encourage their adoption elsewhere. She said officials from around 20 states had been invited, including secretaries, principal secretaries and officers dealing with information technology and administrative reforms.

Holding the conference in Himachal Pradesh also enabled more state officials, including junior-level officers, to learn about successful governance models being implemented across the country. The conference sought to strengthen cooperation between states, promote administrative innovation and encourage the wider adoption of effective e-governance practices for more efficient and citizen-centric governance. (ANI)

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