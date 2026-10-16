Bhopal: 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Abandoned Building Probe On

A 13-year-old girl was found dead in an abandoned building in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, on Friday morning, prompting the police to register a case and begin an investigation into the matter, a police officer said.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Bairagarh police station in the state capital. The victim lived in the same area and used to collect waste plastic materials for a living. According to her family, she had gone missing on Thursday evening as she left the house at around 8 pm and did not return. Following which, the family approached the police station and a missing person complaint was subsequently registered at the Bairagarh police station late Thursday night.

Police detain suspect

“We received information this morning that the body of a 13-year-old girl had been found inside an abandoned building under the Bairagarh police station area. The police immediately reached the spot and initiated preliminary proceedings. Police registered a case and sent the body for the post-mortem,” said Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police.

He added that the police initiated an investigation immediately and identified a suspect, who has been detained for questioning.“The suspect has been rounded up, and questioning is underway. The exact cause of death and whether any other act was committed against the girl will become clear only after the post-mortem examination. The police investigation is currently underway,” the Additional CP said.

'Culprit should be hanged,' says mother

Meanwhile, the minor's mother, while speaking about the incident, said her daughter was last seen near a temple, where she had eaten prasad at around 8 pm on Thursday and then went somewhere. She also claimed that her daughter's body was found without clothes and demanded strict action against those responsible.

“My daughter was 13-year-old and there were no clothes on her body. When I reached, I removed the blanket covering her face. She did not have a single piece of clothing on her body. What should I do? The person responsible should be hanged. If he is not hanged in front of the police station, I will set myself on fire. What else can I do? I want the culprit to be hanged,” the mother said. (ANI)

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