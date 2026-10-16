Gujarat To Host Workshop To Boost Exports Via Free Trade Agreements

The Government of Gujarat, in coordination with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Government of India, will organise a state-level workshop under the 'Leveraging FTAs-Outreach Programme' on October 21, 2026, at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), located in Bhat, Gandhinagar.

The workshop, being organised by the Industries and Mines Department of the State Government in coordination with DGFT, aims to raise awareness among industries, exporters, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) about the opportunities available through India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and encourage greater utilisation of preferential market access. This initiative will strengthen Gujarat's export competitiveness, the release stated.

Focus on Priority Sectors

The priority sectors identified for leveraging India's FTAs to expand export opportunities and strengthen Gujarat's presence in international markets include textiles, apparel and made-ups; gems and jewellery; electronics and semiconductors; engineering; chemicals and petrochemicals; pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices; agriculture, dairy, food processing and marine products; and services, including IT/ITeS, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fintech.

Workshop Agenda and Discussions

According to the release, the workshop will facilitate detailed discussions on sector-specific policies, preferential tariff benefits, rules of origin, international market access and measures to enhance export preparedness. It will also bring together government departments, export promotion institutions, industry associations and business representatives to identify practical strategies for expanding Gujarat's exports and maximising the benefits available under India's FTAs.

The programme will focus on key priority sectors Including Textiles, Gems and Jewellery. Electronics and Semiconductors, Engineering, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture and Food Processing, and Services such as IT/ITeS. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Fintech This initiative reflects the State Government's commitment to further strengthening Gujarat's export sector, enabling industries and MSMEs to access international markets, diversifying export markets, and deepening the state's integration into global value chains.

Strengthening Gujarat's Global Competitiveness

Through coordinated efforts by the Central and State Governments and industry stakeholders, the workshop seeks to translate the opportunities offered by India's FTAs into tangible benefits for Gujarat's exporters and industries, thereby supporting the state's sustained export growth and global competitiveness.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)