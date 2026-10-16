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Deutsche Bank Prepares To Launch Crypto Custody Services


Date: 2026-10-16 10:38:29

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Deutsche Bank (NYSE: $DB), Germany's biggest lender, is preparing to launch new crypto custody services.

The bank, which is one of the European Union's largest financial institutions, says its first institutional digital asset service is weeks away from launch.

Before year's end, Deutsche Bank plans to offer custody services related to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), and several stablecoins.

Cryptocurrency custody involves the protection and management of the private keys that prove ownership and grant access to digital assets such as Bitcoin on a blockchain.

Deutsche Bank says that it will eventually allow customers to move crypto into and out of stablecoins, which are digital assets pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar.

The crypto custody will initially be available only to European clients of the bank. But expansion to Asia is expected in 2027.

An exact date for the crypto custody to go-live hasn't been announced, but it is expected to happen by the end of November this year.

Clients for the new crypto custody service are expected to be institutions, governments, sovereign entities, and wealth management firms rather than individual retail investors.

DB stock has declined 6% over the past 12 months to trade at $33.06 U.S. per share in New York.

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Yolo Wire

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