IIFL Finance Profit Jumps 93% As Gold Loans Drive Growth And Asset Quality Improves

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)IIFL Finance reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit as growth in gold backed lending, improved operating efficiency and lower credit costs strengthened its financial performance. The results highlight the growing importance of secured retail lending for India's non banking financial companies as lenders seek to expand their loan books while managing credit risk.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, IIFL Finance reported consolidated profit after tax of approximately ₹805 crore, up 93% year over year. Its assets under management increased 38% to ₹1.24 lakh crore, reflecting expansion across its lending businesses.

The performance provides investors with a fresh indication of the demand for secured credit in India. However, sustaining rapid loan growth while maintaining underwriting standards will remain important as the company expands its operations.

Gold Loans Lead Portfolio Expansion

Gold backed lending has become a major growth driver for IIFL Finance. The business allows borrowers to access credit against pledged gold, while providing the lender with collateral that can help reduce potential losses compared with unsecured lending.

The company's overall assets under management reached ₹1,24,268 crore during the quarter. Gold loans accounted for a substantial share of its lending portfolio, supported by demand from households, small businesses and borrowers seeking relatively quick access to funds.

IIFL Finance has also expanded its branch network to support gold loan distribution. Its wider reach gives the company access to customers who may have limited access to formal credit, particularly in smaller cities and towns.

Nevertheless, gold lending carries its own risks. Changes in gold prices, loan to value ratios, customer repayment behaviour and the speed of collateral liquidation can affect the lender's financial outcomes. Maintaining prudent lending standards will therefore remain essential as the portfolio grows.

Lower Credit Costs Support Profitability

The increase in profit was also supported by stronger operating leverage and lower loan losses and provisions. These factors helped the company generate greater earnings from its expanding lending business.

Asset quality remains a key measure for investors assessing non banking financial companies. Gross non performing assets, collection efficiency and provisioning levels can indicate whether lending growth is being achieved without a corresponding deterioration in repayment performance.

IIFL Finance's results suggest that improved credit costs contributed meaningfully to its stronger quarterly earnings. Investors will still need to assess whether these benefits can continue as the company expands into different customer segments.

The lender has also identified home loans and secured loans to small and medium sized businesses as potential contributors to future growth, helping diversify its portfolio beyond gold backed lending.

What Investors Will Watch Next

The next phase for IIFL Finance will depend on its ability to maintain loan growth, protect margins and keep credit losses under control. Funding costs, competition among lenders and changes in borrowing demand could influence profitability over the coming quarters.

Investors will also watch how the company balances its gold loan franchise with expansion in mortgages and secured business lending.

The latest results strengthen the case that secured lending can support growth for India's non banking financial sector. Whether IIFL Finance can sustain its earnings momentum will depend on disciplined underwriting, stable asset quality and its ability to convert expanding assets under management into recurring profits.