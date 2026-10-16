Alkagesta Reports Record 2026 Expansion Across Global Trading Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkagesta, the international energy and commodity trading house headquartered in Malta, has recorded a year of significant commercial expansion across its global trading platform in 2026 - spanning new commodity areas, record regional performances, and a growing operational footprint across Europe, Asia, and Africa.









Record First-Half 2026 Results

Group revenue reached $3.5 billion in the first half of 2026, with trading volumes rising 53% year on year to 4.9 million metric tonnes. Based on current trading activity, Alkagesta expects full-year 2026 volumes to exceed 10 million metric tonnes - building on a record 2025 financial year in which the company generated $4.7 billion in revenue. The results were covered by Times of Malta as part of broader recognition of the company's growth trajectory.

Singapore: From Standing Start to 5% Market Share

Alkagesta Asia Pte, established in Singapore in July 2025, reached monthly delivered volumes of approximately 250,000 metric tonnes - around 5% of Singapore's marine fuels market - within its first full year of operations. First-half 2026 revenue from the Singapore hub reached $1.01 billion, representing approximately 171% growth versus the full year 2025.

New Commodity Areas: Aviation Fuel and Crude Oil

2026 saw Alkagesta enter two significant new commodity areas. The company secured access to the NATO Central Europe Pipeline System and commenced Jet A1 deliveries into the European aviation market - at a time when military use of the pipeline was adding complexity to civilian fuel distribution across European airports. Alkagesta also completed its first crude oil transactions, including end-to-end delivery of approximately 1.07 million barrels to the Far East.

Sustainable Fuels and European Infrastructure

Across its biofuels desk, Alkagesta secured a five-year feedstock offtake agreement for Used Cooking Oil and a multi-year biofuel storage agreement at Pantank in Antwerp, bringing total storage capacity across Europe and Asia to 700,000 m3. The fertilizer desk continued to navigate a market shaped by significant supply chain disruption and food security pressures across global agricultural markets.

Expanding Distribution Capabilities

In October 2026, Alkagesta completed its first truck-to-vessel marine fuel supply operation in Constanța, Romania - adding a further distribution capability to the company's growing European petroleum products network. The company also hosted its Banking Partners Summit in Malta, bringing together representatives from financial institutions across Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Malta, with combined banking support exceeding USD 1 billion.

Orkhan Rustamov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alkagesta, commented: "These results reflect the progress we have made through a measured and disciplined approach to growth. Despite significant volatility across global commodities markets, our focus has remained on serving our clients reliably and building our business on strong, long-term relationships. We will continue to grow strategically, step by step, strengthening our presence in the markets where we operate and ensuring that our communication lines, capabilities and regional networks remain resilient."

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