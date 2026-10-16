Data Center Transformer Market Research, Latest Company Investments And AI Power Demand: Market Forecast, Supply-Chain Challenges And Business Opportunities

The opportunity is increasingly about more than selling transformers. Buyers are prioritizing manufacturing capacity, delivery schedules, efficiency, reliability and compatibility with high-density AI infrastructure. For suppliers, understanding which companies are expanding, where new data centers are planned and which power architectures are gaining traction can help identify potential customers and commercial partnerships.

AI electricity demand is accelerating transformer procurement

Global data center electricity consumption is projected to rise from approximately 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 to 945 TWh by 2030. This increase is strengthening demand for power transformers, distribution transformers, substations and associated electrical equipment.

Market indicator Reported estimate Data center electricity consumption, 2024 415 TWh Projected consumption, 2030 945 TWh Approximate increase 128% North America's estimated share of the transformer market 36-40% High-voltage transformer lead times reported in the U.S. Up to 160 weeks Reported equipment cost increases for certain products Up to 10%

Figures represent published industry estimates and may differ by scope, product category and forecast methodology.

For transformer manufacturers, the commercial opportunity includes new hyperscale facilities, colocation campuses, capacity expansions and replacement equipment. However, the demand pipeline must be assessed carefully: announced data center investments do not automatically translate into confirmed transformer orders.

Latest company developments create new business opportunities

Schneider Electric raises its 2026 outlook

On October 16, 2026, Schneider Electric raised its 2026 organic revenue growth forecast to 12–14%, compared with its previous 10–13% outlook. The company also raised its adjusted EBITDA growth forecast to 18–21%. It reported third-quarter revenue of €11.46 billion and highlighted triple-digit demand growth in data centers during the quarter.

This signals continued investment in data center power, cooling and automation. Transformer manufacturers and component suppliers can use such developments to identify potential integration partners and track where electrical infrastructure spending is accelerating.

Hitachi Energy expands transformer manufacturing in the United States and China

In September 2026, Hitachi Energy announced a USD 528 million transformer factory in Mississippi, expected to begin operations in 2029. In August, it announced a separate USD 300 million investment to expand transformer and component manufacturing in China.

These investments highlight the strategic value of manufacturing capacity, regional supply resilience and delivery reliability. Suppliers of transformer components, electrical steel, winding materials, monitoring systems and related services may find opportunities as manufacturing capacity expands.

Eaton and Infineon advance solid-state transformers

On September 29, 2026, Eaton and Infineon announced a collaboration using silicon-carbide power devices for Eaton's medium-voltage solid-state transformer platform, targeting 800 VDC AI data center architectures.

Siemens and Reinhausen also announced a partnership in August 2026 to develop solid-state transformers connecting grid voltages up to 36 kV to 800 VDC output.

These projects signal potential demand for advanced power electronics, modular power conversion, controls and thermal management. Conventional transformer technology will remain important, but suppliers should monitor how emerging architectures affect future product specifications.

Which companies and buyers offer the strongest lead-generation opportunities?

The most relevant prospects extend beyond transformer manufacturers. Data center developers, engineering contractors, utilities, electrical equipment distributors and component suppliers can all influence purchasing decisions.

Target customer segment Potential buyer roles Lead-generation opportunity Transformer manufacturers CEO, sales director, product manager, business development head Market expansion, competitor benchmarking and customer mapping Hyperscale data center operators Infrastructure director, procurement head, electrical engineering lead Supplier qualification, capacity planning and equipment sourcing Colocation providers Project director, procurement manager, facilities head New-build and expansion requirements EPC and electrical contractors Project director, electrical engineering manager, procurement lead Project pipeline intelligence and supplier identification Utilities and grid companies Substation planning, procurement and engineering teams Equipment demand, grid upgrades and transformer sourcing Component manufacturers Commercial director, product strategy and sales leaders OEM partnerships, account prioritization and demand forecasting Investors and infrastructure funds Investment director, infrastructure analyst Market opportunity assessment and competitive intelligence

The strongest prospects are those with a clear business trigger: a new facility announcement, a manufacturing expansion, an equipment supply agreement, a grid upgrade or a move toward higher-density AI infrastructure.

How Precedence Research can help companies identify opportunities

Precedence Research provides market intelligence to help businesses identify target accounts, prioritize markets and evaluate competitors.



Master Dataset: Market and company data to support prospect identification, account planning and sales prioritization.

Precedence Quadrant: Competitive mapping of transformer suppliers and electrical infrastructure companies.

Interactive Dashboard: Market monitoring for tracking regional demand, segment changes and company developments.

Customized Research: Tailored lists of target companies, buyer mapping, opportunity assessment and market-entry analysis. Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence: Relevant analysis of manufacturing capacity, supply-chain capabilities and product positioning.



For companies seeking commercial growth, research can be tailored to specific countries, customer types, transformer ratings, product categories or competitor sets. Updates can be delivered monthly, quarterly, every six months or yearly, depending on the scope.

Explore the Data Center Transformer Market report

The Precedence Research report covers market sizing and forecasts, transformer types, voltage classes, power ratings, data center categories, regional opportunities, competitive positioning and supply-chain challenges.

Are you a transformer manufacturer, electrical equipment supplier, data center developer or investor looking to identify your next growth opportunity? Contact Precedence Research to discuss relevant market data, target-company intelligence, competitive benchmarking or customized research for your business.

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