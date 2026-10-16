Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. (LULU)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LULU shareholders saw the stock price falter across two single-day declines after lululemon lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook in June and again in September. An investigation is underway into whether investors received a complete picture of the Company's prospects.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twice in three months, lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares lost double-digit dollars in a single session. The stock fell $10.69 (8.56%) on June 5, 2026, after first-quarter results came with a reduced full-year outlook. It fell another $21.16 (17.38%) on September 4, 2026, after second-quarter results showed a China Mainland shortfall. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit your LULU loss details now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On March 17, 2026, lululemon guided investors to anticipate revenue growth of 2-4% globally, incorporating a decline of 1-3% in the North American region and a 20% growth rate in the China Mainland. When the Company reported first quarter results on June 4, 2026, it slashed growth to a 1% decline globally and specifically dropped North America to a high-single-digit decline. Despite acknowledging brand sentiment impact in China, management upheld its 20% guidance for the year.

That changed just three months later, when lululemon posted second quarter results on September 3, 2026. Guidance was cut drastically to a global 5-7% growth decline. North American revenue growth was cut to a further low-double-digit decline despite management's claim it performed above expectations on the quarter. China Mainland's revenue growth was cut to just high-single-digit gains from the previously upheld guidance, reportedly due in part to reduced traffic due to the further impaired brand sentiment. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating lululemon for potential securities law violations on behalf of affected investors.

LULU holders carrying losses from June, September, or both can request a review of your LULU losses today or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LULU Investigation

Q: How much did LULU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $10.69, or about 8.56%, on June 5, 2026 following lululemon's first quarter disclosures. Shares fell an approximate $21.16, or about 17.38%, on September 4, 2026, following the second quarter disclosures. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether lululemon athletica inc. may have made materially false or misleading statements regarding its fiscal 2026 outlook, including expectations for China Mainland growth and a return to full-price sales growth in North America. When the Company disclosed a China Mainland shortfall and reduced guidance for both regions on September 3, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did lululemon allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosures that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do LULU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my LULU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought LULU and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. Investors in Canada and elsewhere who bought LULU on the NASDAQ may be eligible to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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