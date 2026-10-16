Zambia: Nyimba Farmers Benefit From Food Security Pack Recoveries

Farmers in Vizimumba Community Welfare Assistance Committee (CWAC) in Nyimba District are benefiting from a tractor procured through recoveries under the Food Security Pack (FSP) Programme.

The tractor, procured at a cost of K552,500, was handed over to the community by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services in September 2024 and has been instrumental in improving access to agricultural services and supporting local farming activities.

The community began using the equipment during the last farming season, with 80 CWAC members directly benefiting from the initiative.

Vizimumba CWAC Chairperson, Mr. Joseph Tembo, said the tractor was being put to good use by providing farmers with access to mechanised land preparation services at an affordable cost.

Mr. Tembo explained that farmers seeking ploughing services are charged K960 per hectare, adding that the initiative was helping community members access essential farming services.

Speaking during a monitoring visit to assess the utilisation of the equipment, Director of Community Development, Mr. Changano Ngoi, who represented the Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Ms. Beatrice Chilomo, commended the CWAC members for prudently managing and repaying recoveries under the Food Security Pack Programme.

Mr. Ngoi expressed satisfaction with the utilisation of the equipment, noting that its effective use demonstrated the value of reinvesting programme recoveries in community development initiatives.

He emphasised the importance of responsibly managing programme resources, stating that the equipment was helping support community initiatives and improve the livelihoods of beneficiaries.

The Food Security Pack Programme supports vulnerable but viable farming households with agricultural inputs to strengthen household food security and livelihoods.

Recoveries under the programme help sustain these interventions by enabling resources to be reinvested in initiatives that benefit communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Zambia.