Raincoat Roofing Celebrates 45 Years Of Serving Chicagoland's Commercial Roofing Industry

45 Years of Redefining Roofing- Raincoat Roofing

Raincoat Roofing Leadership Team: Sarah Sutton-Shouse, Jeff Suess, Gary Wolz, Matt Baker and Eric Suess

Family-owned commercial roofing company marks 45 years of growth, lasting relationships, and a commitment to the people who built its success.

- Eric Suess, President of Raincoat Roofing MaintenanceBROADVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raincoat Roofing, a family-owned commercial and industrial roofing contractor based in Broadview, Illinois, is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Founded in 1981, the milestone marks four and a half decades of continuous growth, technical advancement, and service to businesses and property owners across the greater Chicagoland area.Over the years, Raincoat Roofing has grown to manage increasingly complex commercial projects while adapting to shifting industry standards. Through every phase of growth, the company's focus has remained constant: care for its people, stand behind its work, and do the right thing.For Raincoat's leadership, reaching 45 years reflects more than company longevity-it honors the employees, clients, and community relationships that made the milestone possible.Growing a Business and Building a LegacyAn important chapter in Raincoat's history began in 1997, when Jeff Suess joined the company and established its Maintenance Division. At the time, the operation was lean. Built with just one service truck, a small team, and a clear vision for the future. Today, Jeff serves as Raincoat Roofing's sole owner, overseeing a company that has expanded far beyond those early days.Looking back, Jeff recalls the challenges of expanding capabilities while navigating continuous technological changes in commercial roofing. Finding experienced service professionals and adapting to new systems were constant priorities. Through every transition, one principle remained vital: a willingness to try."We have never stopped trying," said Jeff Suess, Owner of Raincoat Roofing.Eric Suess, President of Raincoat Roofing Maintenance, remembers when the Maintenance Division operated out of the upstairs of Raincoat's former facility with a single truck. Today, that division operates eight service trucks, employs six full-time office staff, and completes thousands of service calls and preventative roof inspections annually.For Eric, one of his proudest achievements has been working alongside his father for nearly 30 years to build an enterprise grounded in integrity."Sometimes it is better to lose and do the right thing than to win and do the wrong thing," said Eric Suess, President of Raincoat Roofing Maintenance. "That philosophy guides how we make decisions every single day."The People Behind the SuccessWhen asked what has sustained the company for 45 years, Raincoat's leadership points directly to its workforce. Many team members have spent their entire careers with the company.Angel Arroyo, Production Superintendent, celebrates 39 years with Raincoat on October 17-just one day after the company's anniversary. His deep technical knowledge and field leadership have earned widespread respect across the organization. Both Eric Suess and Safety Director James Williamson credit Arroyo as a foundational mentor who taught them how to solve complex roofing challenges and put field staff first.Other long-tenured leaders include Chief Sales Officer Matt Baker, who recently celebrated 27 years with the company, and Safety Director James Williamson, a 17-year veteran who has built comprehensive safety education programs including OSHA 10, OSHA 30, and CERTA training."Our culture is like a close-knit family where people have a voice, feel supported, and genuinely enjoy working together," noted Sarah Sutton-Shouse, Director of Service Operations, who joined the company seven years ago. "That internal culture carries directly over into how we treat our clients."Core Operational ValuesRaincoat Roofing operates under four core principles that guide daily operations and client service:.Do the Right Thing.Always Willing to Try.Respect.Everyone Works SafeAccording to leadership, these principles were part of Raincoat's culture long before they were formally put on paper, shaping supplier relationships, client retention, and safety protocols through every economic cycle.Looking AheadAfter 45 years, Raincoat Roofing continues to invest in modern technologies, streamline operational processes, and elevate service standards while honoring its legacy."Our first 45 years have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe our best days are still ahead of us," added Eric Suess.About Raincoat RoofingEstablished in 1981 and headquartered in Broadview, Illinois, Raincoat Roofing is a leading family-owned commercial and industrial roofing contractor serving the greater Chicagoland area. The company specializes in commercial roof installation, replacement, restoration, preventative maintenance, roof inspections, and 24/7 emergency repair services. Raincoat operates under four core values: Do the Right Thing, Always Willing to Try, Respect, and Everyone Works Safe.For more information, visit .

Melissa K. Ireland

Raincoat Roofing

+1 (312)500-1951 Ext:111

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Raincoat Roofing Celebrates 45 Years of Serving Chicagoland's Commercial Roofing Industry News Provided By Raincoat Roofing October 16, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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