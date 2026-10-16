W Where Hollywood Glamour Meets A Greater Purpose: Ageless Living Magazine Covers The 2026 ECOLUXE Festival

Hollywood glamour meets conscious luxury at Debbie Durkin's 2026 ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival in Beverly Hills, a pre-Emmys celebration benefiting Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue, covered by Ageless Living Magazine.

Actor Gilles Marini and Carol Marini attend Debbie Durkin's 2026 ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival in Beverly Hills, a star-studded pre-Emmys luxury lounge benefiting Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue.

Actor Jesse Kove shares a heartwarming moment with Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue puppies at Debbie Durkin's 2026 ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival in Beverly Hills, a pre-Emmys luxury lounge celebrating wellness, Hollywood glamour, and animal rescue.

Ageless Living Magazine celebrates beauty, wellness, longevity, fashion, and inspired living across generations, empowering women to embrace confidence, vitality, and a lifestyle without age limits.

Hollywood glamour meets wellness, innovation, and compassion as Ageless Living Magazine covers the 2026 ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival.

- Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief, Ageless Living MagazineBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a city celebrated for its red carpets, exclusive gatherings, and star-studded occasions, a truly memorable event offers more than glamour. On September 11, 2026, Hollywood's entertainment community gathered at a private Beverly Hills estate for the 19th annual ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival, an invitation-only pre-Emmys luxury lounge produced by Debbie Durkin that united wellness, beauty, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.Represented by a columnist covering the event, Ageless Living Magazine joined the exclusive gathering as part of its ongoing editorial commitment to discovering the people, experiences, and innovations shaping modern lifestyles. The event offered a compelling reflection of the publication's philosophy that beauty, vitality, personal growth, and meaningful living transcend generations.Held during the festivities surrounding the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, ECOLUXE welcomed actors, athletes, television personalities, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals for an afternoon designed around discovery and connection. The celebration also benefited Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue, bringing an important charitable mission into the heart of Hollywood's awards-season excitement.Nineteen Years of Redefining the Hollywood Experience.For nearly two decades, producer Debbie Durkin has developed ECOLUXE into a distinctive presence on the entertainment industry's event calendar. By combining celebrity hospitality with thoughtfully selected lifestyle brands, her gatherings give emerging businesses opportunities to connect with influential personalities while raising awareness for charitable causes.The 2026 edition continued that tradition with an emphasis on wellness, sustainability, creativity, and community.Notable attendees included one of our past covers, Gilles Marini, Jesse Kove, Obba Babatundé, Porscha Coleman, Jasmine Davis, Nadège August, and members of the Brener family, alongside other television and film personalities.Celebrity photographer David Christopher Lee created individual summer portraits, while Getty Images documented the occasion. DJ Paxy provided the musical atmosphere, complementing an afternoon where entertainment and lifestyle discovery intersected.Beyond the familiar faces, however, the event's greatest strength was its ability to bring together businesses, individuals, and causes that might otherwise occupy entirely different worlds.Where Wellness Meets Modern LuxuryFor Ageless Living Magazine, the festival's emphasis on innovative wellness experiences connected naturally with the publication's interest in longevity, beauty, and intentional living.ROSS Massage, based in West Hollywood, introduced its corrective bodywork services, drawing attention to mobility, physical comfort, and the value of therapeutic touch. Relax Sauna presented its far-infrared wellness technology, reflecting consumer interest in restorative rituals and wellness experiences that can be incorporated into everyday life.Beauty brands contributed their own creative approaches to personal expression. Libertad Vida Beauty, founded by a former cosmetic chemist, offered an interactive custom lip gloss experience, allowing guests to explore beauty through personalization.Colors by Aria brought a particularly charming entrepreneurial story to the gathering. Created by five-year-old founder Aria, the brand introduced its color-changing lip oil, Ari Heart, demonstrating how imagination and business ambition can emerge at any stage of life.The event also showcased products from Honey & Stone Beauty, Fayah Streetwear Sunglasses, and ettitude luxury bamboo bedding, emphasizing the connection between individual style, comfort, and considered lifestyle choices.Together, these offerings reflected an evolving consumer perspective in which luxury is increasingly defined not simply by exclusivity, but by experiences that support personal expression and well-being.Celebrating Culture, Creativity, and ConnectionThe hospitality experience added another dimension to the afternoon, introducing guests to an assortment of culinary and beverage partners.Petros on Sunset contributed Mediterranean-inspired flavors, while Strictly Vegan offered refreshing mango salsa and tropical Caribbean-inspired beverages. The Jamaica Tourism Board introduced guests to the island's distinctive cultural appeal and shared Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee.Patriox Water was also featured among the beverage offerings, while College Girl Cherished introduced its monthly care boxes designed to send encouragement and support to college students.From established lifestyle businesses to young entrepreneurs, the diversity of participating brands demonstrated that innovation can emerge from unexpected places.For a magazine committed to inspiring women across generations, the gathering provided a valuable opportunity to explore how creativity, entrepreneurship, and personal identity continue to influence the modern beauty and lifestyle marketplace.The Heart of the Afternoon Belonged to Wagmor PetsAmid the luxury experiences and celebrity appearances, the festival's charitable focus brought a different kind of energy to the Beverly Hills gathering.Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue, the event's designated beneficiary, brought rescue dogs to the celebration, where guests could meet animals available for fostering or adoption.Their presence served as a powerful reminder that visibility and influence create opportunities for meaningful service. At an event where luxury products and celebrity experiences naturally drew attention, the rescue animals represented something equally compelling: the chance to change a life through compassion.The festival also highlighted pet-related brands, including My Best Bud, which introduced its CBD-focused pet wellness products, and Marci's Pet Kitchen, whose dog treats were featured in the event's signature gifting experience.By integrating animal welfare into a high-profile Hollywood celebration, ECOLUXE directed attention toward rescue efforts and the continuing importance of adoption and foster support.The charitable partnership reinforced the event's broader message that success and influence can carry greater significance when connected to a meaningful purpose.A Celebration That Reflects a Changing Definition of Living WellAs the afternoon brought together entertainment personalities, wellness professionals, emerging entrepreneurs, and philanthropic advocates, the 2026 ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival illustrated the increasingly interconnected nature of luxury, lifestyle, and social responsibility.For Ageless Living Magazine, covering the event was an opportunity to explore a cultural shift that aligns closely with the publication's editorial mission.Today's conversations about living well extend beyond traditional definitions of beauty and success. They increasingly embrace physical vitality, self-expression, authentic relationships, curiosity, compassion, and the freedom to create a meaningful life at every age.The 19th annual ECOLUXE celebration offered an example of those ideas converging within Hollywood's entertainment community.Debbie Durkin's longstanding commitment to connecting innovative brands, influential individuals, and charitable organizations continues to distinguish ECOLUXE from conventional awards-season gatherings.In a city accustomed to celebrating achievement, the afternoon reminded us that the most lasting impressions often come from generosity, human connection, and shared purpose.Because true luxury is not simply about what we experience or acquire. It is also about the difference we have the opportunity to make.Ageless Living Magazine is a lifestyle publication celebrating beauty, wellness, longevity, fashion, travel, personal development, and inspired living for women across generations. Through thoughtful editorial storytelling, the magazine encourages readers to embrace confidence, individuality, curiosity, and the endless possibilities of living well at every age.About ECOLUXE Endless Summer FestivalProduced by Debbie Durkin of Durkin Entertainment, ECOLUXE Endless Summer Festival is an invitation-only luxury celebrity lounge that brings together entertainment personalities with wellness, beauty, lifestyle, and purpose-driven businesses. Its September 11, 2026 gathering marked the event's 19th year and benefited Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue.

Jana Short

Ageless Living Magazine

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