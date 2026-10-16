Capital B Posts $78M H1 Loss After Bitcoin Impairment Charge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Capital B, the France-listed corporate Bitcoin treasury firm, reported a substantial first-half 2026 net loss as a large accounting impairment charge weighed on its results. In its half-year filing published Thursday, the company said it recorded a net loss of €69.5 million (about $78 million) for the six months ended June 30, driven by a Bitcoin impairment recognized under accounting rules.

The impairment was tied to the company's valuation of its Bitcoin position as of June 30. Capital B emphasized that the charge reflected market pricing and did not translate into a direct cash outflow. Even with the accounting hit, the firm reported growing revenues and continued adding to its Bitcoin holdings during the period.

Capital B's first-half 2026 net loss totaled €69.5 million (about $78 million), largely due to a Bitcoin impairment charge. Company reporting says the impairment was valuation-based as of June 30 and had no direct cash impact. Consolidated revenue rose 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $1.2 million. The firm continued funding its Bitcoin accumulation, increasing holdings from 2,823 BTC at the start of the year to 3,139 BTC by June 30. Capital B's corporate Bitcoin treasury is reported as worth about $290 million, placing it among the largest listed treasuries in Europe.

Key takeawaysImpairment drives losses, but cash impact is limited

According to Capital B's first-half 2026 report published Thursday, the company recorded a Bitcoin impairment charge of roughly $75.8 million. The impairment reflected Bitcoin prices as of June 30, under the accounting approach used for its treasury exposure.

Management's key point for investors is that while the impairment contributes to a headline net loss, it does not represent an immediate cash loss. For shareholders evaluating performance, that distinction matters: treasury firms can remain active buyers of Bitcoin while still reporting losses when the market price moves against their accounting valuation method between measurement dates.

At the operating level, Capital B's results were mixed. The company said consolidated revenue increased 3.5% year-over-year to $6.5 million. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.2 million, meaning the business continued to report losses on an earnings-before-interest and other operating-adjusted basis.

Bitcoin accumulation continues despite accounting pressure

Capital B's interim figures underline a recurring pattern for corporate Bitcoin holders: balance-sheet valuation can swing net income, even when the firm's strategy is to keep acquiring Bitcoin.

The report indicates the company added to its holdings during the first half. Capital B said its Bitcoin balance rose 11% from 2,823 BTC in January to 3,139 BTC by the end of June. It also stated that it raised capital totaling $30 million during the first half of 2026.

For readers tracking how treasury companies manage liquidity, the combination of capital raising and continued accumulation provides a signal that management expects it can sustain purchases even through periods that produce impairment charges.

Capital B later reported that its total Bitcoin holdings reached 3,538 BTC by Sept. 30, representing a 25% increase from the beginning of the year. That later update suggests the company's accumulation pace continued beyond June 30, even after the impairment measurement that drove the first-half loss.

What the numbers imply for investors

While the impairment charge inflated the first-half net loss, the report's broader set of metrics points to two different lenses investors may want to use.

First, there is the accounting lens: valuation-based impairments can meaningfully affect reported profitability in the periods when market prices and measurement dates produce losses. Second, there is the strategy lens: Capital B continued raising funds and increasing its Bitcoin holdings, implying that it is treating Bitcoin accumulation as the primary objective rather than maximizing short-term earnings.

This split can create investor decision-making challenges. Traditional equity analysis often focuses on net income and EBITDA trends. But for treasury firms, those metrics may not capture the economics of Bitcoin exposure in a straightforward way-especially when accounting rules apply valuation adjustments without cash settlement.

As a result, investors commonly shift their attention toward operational signals such as capital availability, the pace of Bitcoin purchases, and the balance between equity and credit financing-rather than expecting near-term profitability improvements to track Bitcoin spot moves.

Financing moves and corporate positioning

Capital B's interim period also included corporate actions aimed at supporting its ability to fund acquisitions and broaden its investor base. In July, the company approved a 10-for-1 reverse stock split, which it framed as a step toward attracting a broader set of institutional investors.

Earlier in the year, shareholders approved up to $120 billion in financing capacity, according to coverage by Cointelegraph at the time. The approval included the ability to use a mix of equity and credit instruments to support the company's Bitcoin accumulation approach.

Market interest in the story appears to be sustained even when reported earnings are weak. The company's stock rose slightly-up 0.5% in early Friday trading-though it remained down 25% year-to-date, based on data from Yahoo Finance.

In the broader corporate treasury landscape, Capital B's reported Bitcoin treasury value is about $290 million. Based on data cited from Bitcointreasuries, that level places the firm as the world's 25th-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury and Europe's second-largest by holdings, behind Germany-based Bitcoin Group.

As Capital B continues accumulating, the key question for shareholders will be how future accounting periods treat the valuation of its Bitcoin holdings relative to market prices at reporting dates-and whether the firm's financing plan continues to match its acquisition pace. Investors may also want to watch whether corporate actions, such as the reverse stock split, translate into improved liquidity or a stronger institutional shareholder base in the months ahead.

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