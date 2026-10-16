INS Tarkash Sails From South Africa's Simon's Town For Sea Phase Of IBSAMAR Exercise

MENAFN - IANS) Cape Town, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian Navy's INS Tarkash has sailed from Simon's Town in South Africa for the sea phase of the ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR), the Indian Navy said on Friday.

“INS Tarkash sailed from Simon's Town on 15 Oct 26 for the Sea Phase of IBSAMAR IX. Ahead of sailing, Command Teams from the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy and South African Navy convened for a joint Pre-Sailing Conference on 14 Oct 26 to deliberate on the conduct, coordination and execution of the Sea Phase,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

During the harbour phase, Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, visited INS Tarkash and interacted with the Commanding Officer and crew of the Indian warship.

The harbour phase also included a cultural evening onboard, attended by India's High Commissioner to South Africa Prabhat Kumar, officials from the Indian Mission, and senior military and government functionaries from South Africa and Brazil, the Navy said.

The ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime (IBSAMAR) Exercise got underway at Simon's Town in South Africa with the arrival of Indian Naval Ship Tarkash, the Consulate General of India in Cape Town said on Monday.

“9th Edition IBSAMAR gets underway at Simon's Town, South Africa with arrival of INS Tarkash on 11 Oct 26. The exercise will be conducted on the West Coast with South Africa as hosts and India as lead nation from 12-22 Oct, with joint training and interoperability as objectives,” the Indian Consulate General posted on X.

The trilateral exercise brings together the Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies with the aim of enhancing interoperability, strengthening maritime cooperation and promoting mutual understanding, the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise covers surface warfare, anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval air operations, maritime interdiction, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), anti-piracy operations, search and rescue, damage control and firefighting, besides professional interactions.

“The current edition IBSAMAR IX holds significance in the context of furthering maritime cooperation and security in Indian Ocean Region. The theme of IBSAMAR IX is Stronger Together Towards a Shared Future in the Maritime Domain. It aims to promote collective maritime security and preparedness to address maritime challenges,” the ministry added.

The South African Navy is participating with SAS Amatola, SAS King Sekhukhune I and SAS Adam Kok III, along with the submarine SAS Manthatisi, while Brazil is represented by BNS Barroso with an integral Lynx helicopter. INS Tarkash is participating with an integral Chetak helicopter.