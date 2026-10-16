Two More Pregnant Women In Rajasthan's Kota Die From Kidney Complications

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) Two women have developed kidney-related complications following Cesarean deliveries at the New Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, raising fresh concerns about post-delivery care and patient monitoring.

One patient, Reshma, was transferred to a private hospital after her condition deteriorated and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The second patient, Anita, has been admitted to the ICU in the hospital's Super Specialty Block.

The latest cases have renewed concerns about a similar incident at the same hospital nearly five months ago, when 12 new mothers reportedly developed kidney failure following Cesarean deliveries, resulting in five deaths.

The recurrence of kidney-related complications has raised questions about the hospital's treatment protocols and the possible causes of the patients' deteriorating conditions.

However, the precise cause of the latest cases has not yet been established and will require further medical assessment and investigation.

Two new mothers have reportedly developed kidney complications after Cesarean deliveries at Kota's New Medical College Hospital.

Reshma was transferred to a private hospital after her condition worsened and is currently being treated in the ICU.

The second patient, Anita, has been admitted to the ICU in the hospital's Super Specialty Block.

The cause of the latest complications remains unclear pending further investigation.

Reshma reportedly underwent a Cesarean section at New Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Her health subsequently deteriorated, prompting her family to transfer her to a private hospital for further treatment. She is currently receiving care in the ICU. Her sudden decline has raised concerns about the kidney-related complications she reportedly developed after delivery.

However, no further verified update on her current condition has been made available.

Another new mother, Anita, has also reportedly developed health complications following a Cesarean delivery. She has been shifted to the ICU in the Super Specialty Block of New Medical College Hospital. Both women are reported to be experiencing kidney-related problems.

However, the underlying cause of their conditions has not yet been confirmed.

Further medical evaluation and an investigation will be necessary to establish the reasons behind their deteriorating health.

The incident raised concerns about the treatment provided during and after childbirth, the possible role of medications, and the monitoring of patients following surgery.

The emergence of two additional cases has brought the earlier tragedy back into focus.

The latest reports have renewed questions about whether the two cases are connected to the earlier incident or have separate causes.

However, a connection cannot be established based on the timing and similarity of the reported complications alone.

The exact reasons for the women's kidney problems remain unclear.

Medical findings and the outcome of an investigation will be needed to determine whether the complications are linked to medication, surgical or post-operative factors, an underlying medical condition, or another cause.

Until the findings are available, it would be premature to attribute the cases to a particular drug, treatment protocol, or lapse in hospital care.

The priority remains the treatment of both patients and a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding their illnesses.