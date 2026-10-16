Dussehra Remedies: Try These 7 Simple Fixes For Career, Success And Money Growth

Dussehra Festival

The Dussehra festival is all about seeking blessings from Goddess Durga and Lord Ram. People actually believe you do not need any special muhurat to start auspicious work on this day. You can tackle many life problems by doing some specific remedies on Dussehra. These practices also open up ways for you to win and succeed in every phase of life. Let us look at the remedies you can try.

When is Dussehra?

The Ashwiyuja Shukla Dashami tithi starts at 12:50 PM on October 20, 2026, and ends at 2:11 PM on October 21, according to the Hindu calendar. People will therefore celebrate the Dussehra or Vijayadashami festival on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, based on the Udaya tithi. Devotees in Karnataka will celebrate Vijayadashami on Wednesday, October 21.

What remedies should you do on Dussehra?

Remedy for job success

You should worship Goddess Durga on this auspicious day and offer 10 fruits if you are facing issues at work or looking for a new job. You can then distribute this prasad among the poor.

Remedy to win in all fields

You can achieve victory in all areas of life by worshipping the Goddess on this day. You just need to chant the mantra 'Om Vijayayai Namah' during the auspicious puja time. Mother Durga's grace will surely help you win everywhere.

Remedy to get rid of court cases

You should worship the Shami tree on Dussehra if you are finding no way out of court cases. You just need to light a lamp under the tree to get relief from all kinds of legal troubles.

Remedy for better health

You should take a whole water-filled coconut and wave it around your body 21 times if an illness or a major crisis is bothering you. You must then throw it into the Ravana Dahan fire. You can repeat this coconut remedy for all your family members.

Remedy for wealth and prosperity

You should remember Mother Lakshmi with pure devotion on Dussehra evening. You can then secretly donate a broom to any temple. This simple act increases money and prosperity at home.

Remedy for financial growth

You should feed besan ladoos to a dog if your business is not making profits or you are facing financial losses. You must do this with respect for 43 continuous days, starting from Dussehra. People believe this remedy ends all money-related problems.

Remedy to overcome major crises

You should recite the Sundarakanda with deep devotion on Dussehra if you see chances of a big crisis or your family is already facing serious issues. This practice clears away all kinds of problems.