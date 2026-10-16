Maha Saptami Vastu Tips: Follow These Simple Rituals To Bring Peace At Home

Maha Saptami marks the real start of Durga Puja. Priests bathe the Kola Bou on this day right after Bodhon. Devotees worship Goddess Durga as nature itself during this time.

You need to follow a few specific rules on Maha Saptami to bring wealth and growth to your family. You must also avoid certain actions because they can easily bring trouble and unrest into your home.

You must wake up very early on Saptami morning. Leave your laziness behind and get out of bed. Priests perform the Kola Bou bath early in the morning. People worshipped nature on this day in ancient times. You should clean your house and take a bath early to follow this tradition.

You must take an early bath and wear completely clean clothes on Maha Saptami. You can definitely wear new clothes if you have them. Blue and pink outfits bring good luck on this day. You should avoid wearing white or black clothes.

You can visit a puja pandal or a temple on Saptami morning. This day brings good luck. You should walk around the pandal or temple seven times. This simple act helps you get the blessings of the Goddess easily. Walking around the Goddess actually means you are walking around nature.

You should offer water to the Goddess on Saptami. You need to take an earthen pot and fill it with Ganga water. You must add seven types of grains to that water. You should also add one betel leaf to the pot. You can then offer this holy pot to Goddess Durga.

You must offer exactly seven coconut sweets to the Goddess as Saptami prasad. You need to press seven cloves into these seven sweets. You should also offer any seven regular sweets along with them.

You must offer a white saree with a red border to Goddess Durga on Saptami. You should never forget to give alta and sindoor with the saree. You must not keep your house dark in the evening. You should light incense before you go out for pandal hopping. You must keep at least one small light switched on at home. You should also donate things to children and elderly people on this day.