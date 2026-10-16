SEDA Strengthens Its Risk Management And Securities & Derivatives Practices With The Addition Of Noor Ul Islam

New York, NY, October 16, 2026 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Noor Ul Islam joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Noor's extensive experience leading global risk and underwriting functions at Citibank and Barclays makes him an outstanding addition to SEDA. His deep knowledge of counterparty credit risk, market risk, fund structures, and financing transactions will be invaluable to clients facing complex disputes and regulatory matters,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Noor Ul Islam is a trading and risk management expert with almost 30 years experience of working in trading and banking across global financial asset and product markets. This includes serving as Global Head of Counterparty Credit Underwriting at Citi Wealth Management and holding numerous global risk leadership roles at Barclays, as well as being Head of Trading for Fund Linked products at both Swiss Re and Dresdner Bank. His expertise spans structured derivative products and equity-linked financing, counterparty credit risk, market risk, fund derivatives, CIUs including mutual and hedge funds as well as family offices, prime services, and emerging markets.

Dr. Islam most recently served as Global Head of Counterparty Credit Underwriting at Citi Wealth Management, where he led a global team of more than 80 professionals responsible for counterparty credit assessment and approval across structured lending and derivatives. His remit covered private banking, institutional family office, and retail clients across the United States, UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

At Citi, Dr. Islam also led major regulatory-driven transformation initiatives within Wealth counterparty credit, including the implementation of new Wholesale Credit Risk requirements. He helped redesign underwriting processes, governance, and supporting systems, held approval authority for financing exposures, developed Citi Wealth's first comprehensive close-out framework, and established its Institutional Family Office underwriting framework.

Previously, Dr. Islam spent 12 years at Barclays within the Corporate and Investment Bank Risk function, where he held transactional approval authority and significant regulatory, policy, and limit-setting responsibilities across multiple businesses. He also regularly represented Barclays in meetings with its lead regulators.

At Barclays, Dr. Islam held several senior global risk leadership roles, including Global Head of Equity Linked Financing Risk, Global Head of Fund Structures Risk, Global Head of ETF Risk, Deputy Global Head of Equity Market Risk, and Head of Risk for Barclays Investment Management. He also held senior responsibility for Prime Services, structured transactions, emerging markets, and principal investments.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Islam served as Head of Trading, Managed Account & Fund Derivatives at Swiss Re, with global responsibility for fund derivatives and financing products out of London and New York, as well as the development of the firm's managed account platform. Prior to Swiss Re, he was Head of Alternative Investments Trading at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, with global responsibility for fund-related derivatives, lending, and illiquid investment products. He began his banking career at BNP Paribas as an Emerging Markets Derivatives Trader.

Throughout his career, Dr. Islam has developed extensive expertise in complex financing transactions, risk governance, regulatory engagement, capital optimization, and global underwriting and risk frameworks. Dr. Islam holds a DPhil in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and high-quality expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

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Job Title: Managing Partner



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