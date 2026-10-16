Royal Bank Of Canada
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Royal Bank of Canada: Today announced a commitment of more than $70 million to renew and expand its collaboration with Futurpreneur, a national non-profit that provides entrepreneurs ages 18–39 with the financing, mentorship and resources to help them launch, buy and grow businesses across Canada. Royal Bank of Canada shares T are trading up $1.83 at $280.85.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment