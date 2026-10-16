Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada


Date: 2026-10-16 10:27:47

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Royal Bank of Canada: Today announced a commitment of more than $70 million to renew and expand its collaboration with Futurpreneur, a national non-profit that provides entrepreneurs ages 18–39 with the financing, mentorship and resources to help them launch, buy and grow businesses across Canada. Royal Bank of Canada shares T are trading up $1.83 at $280.85.

MENAFN16102026000212011056ID1111820697


Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search