NG Energy International Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - NG Energy International Corp.: Announced the initial results from the Aruchara-6 well at the Company's Maria Conchita Block in Colombia, and to provide an operational update on the Sinú-9 Block. The Company's contractual interest in both the Maria Conchita Block and the Sinú-9 Block is held through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Operadora NG Energy International, S.A., which operates in Colombia through its registered branch. NG Energy International Corp. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $1.07.
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