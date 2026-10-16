A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.: Today announced its financial results for the 12-week period ended September 6. Revenue increased by $8.1 million (11%) to $79.3 million. Income before income taxes increased by $2.8 million (12%) to $26.4 million. A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. shares T are trading up $0.12 at $36.30.
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