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A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc.

A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc.


Date: 2026-10-16 10:27:46

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.: Today announced its financial results for the 12-week period ended September 6. Revenue increased by $8.1 million (11%) to $79.3 million. Income before income taxes increased by $2.8 million (12%) to $26.4 million. A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. shares T are trading up $0.12 at $36.30.

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Baystreet.ca

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